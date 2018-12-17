

Richard Montgomery is 3-0 to start the season. (David J. Kim/For The Washington Post) (David Kim/Washington, D.C.)

Before Richard Montgomery senior Miles Gally could celebrate his team’s 78-68 win over Paint Branch on Tuesday, he was surrounded by several colleges coaches. They wanted to say hello and congratulate him on his 16-point, 13-rebound performance. They promised him they would see him again in the near future. They also approached Gally’s coach, David Breslaw, to leave a good impression on him, too.

It shouldn’t be surprise that Gally is drawing interest to play at the next level, considering he’s a 6-foot-8 center who can shoot threes and defend the paint. But in years past, it might have seemed unlikely.

Gally began playing basketball in seventh grade. Already towering over his teammates in middle school, he seemed destined to dominate. But, standing 6-5 in eighth grade, he was cut from his middle school team.

“I was terrible in eighth grade. I was so bad and awkward,” Gally said with a smile. “All I wanted to do was shoot.”

“If you ask the coach who [cut him], I think he would stand by it,” Breslaw said.

Breslaw said Gally joined the Rockets’ varsity squad in 10th grade but got no playing time that season. The following year, he played about half of the season. Now he’s an integral part of the Rockets (3-0). Gally said his approach to the game has been the biggest change since last year.

“It’s the mentality. In the AAU team that I played for, our practices are hell. There’s no being soft there,” Gally said. “I’ve always been going to the gym, but I never really unlocked my ability to play hard until this summer.”

From throwing crisp full-court outlet passes after getting a rebound to directing traffic and rotating on defense, Gally has improved across the board thanks to the tougher mentality.

In the Paint Branch game, he pump-faked a defender at the top of the key on two occasions and drove to the hoop. Both times, he slipped but made the shots. Breslaw said that he was “blown away” that Gally got past such athletic defenders. But Gally said that he needs to work on his footwork and athleticism to finish those drives next time.

“He approaches basketball like a business, like a job that he enjoys,” Breslaw said. “And he’s investing time and he holds himself accountable for that time he says he’s going to get better.”

- David J. Kim

Newfound success turns Patriot from hunters to hunted

With an 89-55 rout of Hylton on Friday night, the Patriot Pioneers moved to 7-0.

It’s an impressive start to the season for a young program that achieved its first-ever winning season last year. That squad finished 16-7 and won a district championship. This season, Coach Sherman Rivers returned one starter, senior guard Devon Parrish, but liked what he had on the roster.

“I think we’re just deeper as a basketball team this year,” Rivers said. “Our bench depth is better.”

With former role players and junior varsity stars taking on a bigger role this season, Rivers said Parrish has been an importance presence. The senior scored 28 points in the team’s season-opener and hasn’t looked back.

“I knew from his sophomore year that, from a skill standpoint, he could do just about everything,” Rivers said. “But this year he’s had the confidence in his game to know that he can do everything.”

Hagen Vandiver, Jakai Moore and Yusef Salih also have been key contributors early this season.

Patriot, which opened in 2011, spent its early years losing plenty of games. Rivers said his biggest challenge upon taking over in 2016 was changing the culture. Last year, he could spot his program’s progress by the amount of confidence his players had late in close games.

“This year they have more of that confidence in them,” he said. “You go from the hunters to the hunted and you have to adjust to that.”

- Michael Errigo

Morsell, St. John’s looking to find a rhythm on offense

It was a weekend of heartbreak for St. John’s, as the Cadets had two strong efforts against formidable opponents end in defeat. On Friday it was a 56-53 loss to Gonzaga in which the Eagles rallied back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter. On Saturday, Rahim Ali’s last-second layup gave Poly a 59-58 overtime win.

Senior guard Casey Morsell was the Cadets’ leading scorer in both games and figures to be a crucial part of their offense this year. The Virginia commit headlines a stable of dynamic guards, a group that that can pose matchup problems with their speed.

“We’re trying to share the ball and play fast,” Morsell said. “We have to speed teams up and get them off balance.”

Returning contributors Darius Maddox and Ishmael Leggett joined Morsell in Friday night’s starting lineup, along with two new playmakers. Guard John Wilson, a transfer from New York, and forward John Square, from Florida, will have to take on large roles on offense if the Cadets want to keep up in the talent-packed WCAC.

“Trying to get them involved in our chemistry and the way we play here is important,” Morsell said. “It’s completely different from the schools they came from, so just focusing on getting them involved will get our team chemistry up.”

- Michael Errigo

McKinley Tech gets revenge with buzzer-beater

During a summer league game in July, McKinley Tech lost to Gwynn Park on a buzzer-beater. Since then, McKinley Tech players motivated each other during workouts with the goal of getting revenge against Gwynn Park in the DMV Tipoff Classic.

The Trainers then put Gwynn Park through the same agony they endured five months ago. With McKinley Tech down by one point in the final seconds Saturday, guard Tervondre Williams dribbled up court and sunk a buzzer-beater three-pointer to power the Trainers’ 50-48 victory.

“Once I got the ball, I imagined myself putting the ball in the rim,” said Williams, who scored 15 points. “I was really not surprised, but I was really humbled.”

A year after losing three of their first four games, the Trainers are 6-0 entering their matchup against undefeated Ballou on Monday night.

McKinley Tech’s best prospect last season, forward Woody Newton, is undergoing a post-graduate year at Mt. Zion Prep, so Williams said more players improved their defense and rebounding to fill Newton’s void. Players often arrive to the D.C. school at 6 a.m. to shoot before classes begin.

Williams drained a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer against Friendship Collegiate on Tuesday, which gave the senior confidence to drain another clutch shot when defenders played off him in the waning seconds.

“I was open,” Williams said, “so I just popped it.”

- Kyle Melnick