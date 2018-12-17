

Byron Marshall says he did not tackle the wrong player on Dede Westbrook's 74-yard punt return for a touchdown. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

In a season that had turned disastrous for the Redskins, the 74-yard punt return for a touchdown they gave up just before halftime seemed to be a whole new level of folly.

As the Jaguars returner, Dede Westbrook, tore down the right sideline, heading toward the end zone, Washington running back Byron Marshall raced to cut him off about 20 yards short of the end zone. But instead of tackling Westbrook, Marshall appeared to knock Westbrook’s lead blocker out of bounds instead.

“Is that what happened?” Coach Jay Gruden said when asked about it in his postgame news conference. “Was it a good form tackle?”

Later, as he dressed in the locker room, Marshall said the perception he tackled the wrong player was incorrect. He said he realized that Westbrook was going too quickly down the sideline for him to have a good chance at a tackle. He worried that if he went straight at Westbrook, the returner would cut past him. So he attempted to tackle Westbrook by tackling Westbook’s blocker, hoping that the body of the tumbling blocker would take down Westbrook as well.

When told that many believed he was simply tackling the wrong player, Marshall looked stricken.

“I knew who had the ball,” he said. “Let’s get that clear.”

In the end, Westbrook’s touchdown didn’t matter. The Redskins came back to win the game, 16-13.

