

Josh Johnson scrambles during Sunday's game. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Redskins' 16-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hail: Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson made his first NFL start on Oct. 4, 2009. The Buccaneers lost to the Redskins, 16-13, at FedEx Field after Jason Campbell helped Washington erase a 10-0 halftime deficit. Johnson lost all three of his remaining starts that season and his only start in 2011 before bouncing in and out of the NFL over the next seven years. The 32-year-old’s sixth career start came Sunday, and while his final numbers (151 yards passing, 49 yards rushing) weren’t spectacular, he finally experienced the feeling of leading his team to a win, a full decade after he entered the league.

“I’ve always had belief in myself that I could do things like this, but I’ve never been one to talk about it, because talking does nothing,” Johnson said afterward. “You just gotta really be about the action. Today I was in the action. Just to have it go my way — go our way, I should say — and be able to have everything that’s been bottled up in me for years, and finally just let it out, it was a relief. Honestly it was. It was just a relief."

[At 32, Josh Johnson gets first win as an NFL starter]

Understandably, Johnson was more than a little bit fired up when Dustin Hopkins’s game-winning 36-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired.

Fail: Jacksonville’s Passing Offense

Johnson’s counterpart, Cody Kessler, had a long and miserable afternoon. Kessler, who replaced the ineffective Blake Bortles as Jacksonville’s starter two weeks ago, completed 9 of 17 passes for 57 yards and an interception. He was also sacked six times, resulting in a loss of 37 yards. The Jaguars' 20 net yards passing were the fewest in franchise history and the fewest allowed by the Redskins since a 31-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Dec. 21, 1980. You remember that game, don’t you? Cardinals starter Mike Loyd failed to complete any of his nine pass attempts in the first half before being replaced by rookie Rusty Lisch. St. Louis lost 80 yards on nine Washington sacks and finished with minus-12 net passing yards, a Redskins record.

Hail: The Redskins' Pass Rush

Ryan Kerrigan’s ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame might already be punched if he played in the AFC South and got to face the Jaguars twice a year. The linebacker had a forced fumble and two of the Redskins' six sacks, moving him past Charles Mann and into second place on the Redskins' all-time list with 82.5 for his career. Dexter Manley’s franchise record of 91 sacks is safe for now. Kerrigan, who reached double-digit sacks in a season for the fourth time Sunday, matched a Redskins single-game record with four sacks in his only previous game against the Jaguars, a 41-10 win at FedEx Field in September 2014. Kerrigan’s six career sacks against Jacksonville are his most against any team outside the NFC East. Jonathan Allen had two sacks and five tackles for Washington, while rookie Daron Payne had two tackles and a fumble recovery.

Fail: Washington’s Tackling

On numerous occasions, Kessler dropped back to pass, scanned the field and tucked the ball before running for his life. He easily could have been sacked 10 times, but he often found plenty of daylight once he managed to escape the initial pass rush and ditched the pocket. Kessler had six carries for 68 yards, including a 21-yard scamper up the middle in the fourth quarter with the Jaguars protecting a four-point lead. None of the Redskins defenders he ran past on the play seemed particularly interested in tackling him.

Good tackling here pic.twitter.com/qL2ITkmy7B — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 16, 2018

Dede Westbrook also benefited from some shoddy tackling on his 74-yard punt return for a touchdown just before halftime, with Redskins running back Byron Marshall driving one of Westbrook’s lead blockers out of bounds instead of trying to make a play on the ball. After the game, Marshall said he knew Westbrook had the ball, but he thought he had a better chance of bringing Westbrook down by tackling his blocker. Interesting strategy.

Hail: Shawn Johnson’s Husband

Signed this week after veteran long snapper Nick Sundberg was placed on injured reserve with a back injury, Andrew East was a busy man in his first career start. With his wife, Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson, in the crowd at TIAA Bank Stadium, East made Sundberg proud. A Jacksonville rusher got a piece of a Tress Way punt in the first half, but East’s snaps on all three Redskins field goals, including the game-winner, were on the money. The start was a long time coming for East, who went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2015 and had been waived by four different teams, including the Jaguars, since then.

Proud of my guys today! Fought ‘til the very end! #HTTR — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) December 16, 2018

Fail: The First Half

The Redskins and Jaguars combined for eight first downs, seven penalties and six sacks in a first half that looked as if it would end with the teams tied 3-3 before Westbrook’s punt return for a touchdown. The teams combined for 151 total yards in the first two quarters, the fewest since the Titans and Dolphins combined for 142 yards in Week 5 last year. At least the weather was nice.

A little late on this, but: Per ESPN Stats & info, Redskins and Jaguars combined for 151 yards in the first half, the fewest combined yards in the first half of a game since Oct. 8, 2017, when the Titans and Dolphins combined for 142 yards. https://t.co/yEBxBDaktg — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 16, 2018

Hail: A Second-Half Comeback

The Redskins improved to 7-0 when they score first this season, but they had to overcome a 10-3 halftime deficit to do it. Sunday marked the first time the Redskins won a game they trailed at halftime since Dec. 11, 2016, when they overcame a 13-7 deficit at Philadelphia to defeat the Eagles, 27-22. Washington had lost 16 consecutive games when it trailed at halftime, including seven such games in each of the last two seasons. The Redskins were 4-6 in games they trailed at halftime in 2016.

Fail: The NFC Playoff Picture

It’s good news for the Redskins, but, yikes, what a mess. The Bears joined the Saints and Rams by clinching their division on Sunday, while the NFC East title and the conference’s two wild card spots are still up for grabs. The Vikings beat the Dolphins to maintain a half-game lead over the Redskins and Eagles for the second wild card spot. The Seahawks, who control the NFC’s fifth seed, lost to the hapless 49ers, and the Cowboys were shut out for the first time in 15 years by the Colts. Dallas’s loss means winning the division is still a possibility for the Redskins if they win out and the Cowboys lose their final two games. Washington’s simplest path to the playoffs involves defeating the Titans on Saturday and the Eagles in the regular season finale, and the Vikings losing at least one of their two remaining games: at Detroit or at home against Chicago. Meanwhile, the Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with an upset win at Los Angeles.

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins earn 16-13 win over the Jaguars, keeping their playoff hopes alive

Redskins-Jaguars takeaways: Josh Johnson, lucky bounces lead to Washington win

For one game at least, the Redskins were all of the things they say they want to be

Alex Smith goes home from hospital after ‘difficult ride,’ with his NFL future still uncertain

Ty Nsekhe aggravates knee, but Redskins avoid major injury in win over Jaguars