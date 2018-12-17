

Through the first 11 games of the season, Rams quarterback Jared Goff did what he could to make Los Angeles care about pro football again. He had 26 touchdown passes and only six interceptions over that stretch, and the Rams’ lone blemish was a 10-point loss to the Saints in which Goff produced his third-highest quarterback rating of the season.

But something has seemed amiss with Goff and the Rams over their past three games, a laborious win over the Lions followed by consecutive losses to the Bears and then the Eagles on Sunday night. Goff has thrown just one touchdown pass in those games with seven interceptions, and during Sunday night’s loss, famed NFL “journeyman backup” Sage Rosenfels had some Twitter fun with whatever it is that Goff did here.

“I had my foot stepped on, tried to make a play afterward, unfortunately wasn’t able to,” Goff said after the game when asked about the play by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times. “It was a third down, down in the game, and tried to make a play.”

Said Coach Sean McVay, who now has lost consecutive games for the first time in his brief coaching career: “He’s got to make better decisions, especially when we end up falling out underneath the center on third and one. Sometimes the only play is to just eat it, take that sack and let’s go ahead and punt it right there.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, four of Goff’s seven interceptions over the past three games have come on throws that traveled at least 15 yards downfield. He’s completed just two of those passes, in 13 attempts.

The Rams’ offensive slump comes at the worst possible time, what with the playoffs around the corner. Los Angeles has put up only 29 points combined in its last two games, a total it topped in all but two of the games that preceded its brief losing skid. Only scoring six points against a strong Bears defense in Week 14 perhaps can be excused. Failing to crack an Eagles defense that’s been decimated by injuries is something else entirely.

“Two games are not going to define our season,” McVay said after the game, “but we’ve got to find a way to get better in a hurry.”

For now, the 11-3 Rams hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Their remaining games are against the Cardinals and 49ers, two teams jockeying for draft position and little else. But there’s little room for error with the Bears one game back in the playoff standings and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

“Teams are doing different things to us,” Goff said. “Teams are trying out different things and we just need to find a way to respond.”

