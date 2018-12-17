

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy broke his fibula Dec. 3 in a loss to the Eagles. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins coaching staff continues to hold out hope that quarterback Colt McCoy could return this season, despite the fact that he broke his leg on Dec. 3 in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“[He’s] coming along good,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said on Monday. “He sent me a video the other day of himself running through some drills. He’s a guy that’s going to go the extra mile to try to get himself ready. We’ll see how soon it is, though.

“If anybody can get ready sooner than expected, it would be Colt McCoy.”

Josh Johnson, the team’s fourth starting quarterback this season, is in line to start in Saturday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.

The Redskins added another player to injured reserve, as cornerback Joshua Holsey partially tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s win over Jacksonville just a day after being brought up from the practice squad. He becomes the 19th Redskins player on injured reserve.

Holsey was active over rookie Greg Stroman and was slotted to play the slot cornerback position, with Fabian Moreau playing the outside corner position opposite Josh Norman. Moreau had been designated as the slot corner most of the season, but coaches began moving him around after cornerback Quinton Dunbar was placed on injured reserve.

The 2018 campaign did not go as planned for Holsey, who was expected to compete for a rotational position in training camp, but was placed on the non-football injury list when a table fell on his foot before camp started. He seemed to finally be back on track when promoted from the practice squad.

Rookie cornerback Danny Johnson went down with a knee injury and finger dislocation on Sunday and Gruden said they’ll have to sign another cornerback if Johnson is unavailable.

Backup offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe continues to deal with a knee injury that Gruden described as a bone bruise. The coach was hopeful that he would be available against the Titans on Saturday.

Safety Montae Nicholson came out of the Jaguars game with a finger sprain.

Tight end Jordan Reed, who missed last game with a foot/ankle injury, was working with trainers Monday and Gruden said, “hopefully he’ll make some more progress.”

