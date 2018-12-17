

Marshawn Lynch, restaurateur. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether Marshawn Lynch will play football again. He’s already “retired” once, sitting out the 2016 season, and his campaign with the Raiders ended this year ended in October because of a groin injury. But Beast Mode has seemingly been preparing for his post-football career for years now, what with his namesake clothing line and stores in Oakland, Seattle and Las Vegas.

And now he’s a restaurateur. Lynch’s new spot, Rob Ben’s Restaurant and Lounge, opened Friday in Emeryville, Calif., which sits between his hometown of Oakland and Berkeley.

The restaurant, named for a childhood friend who was shot to death in 2007, leans heavy on comfort foods like wings and fried fish (though Lynch’s beloved Skittles are noticeably absent), and the Mercury News reports that there’s a giant custom-built smoker in the parking lot.

Here’s the menu:

There’s seemingly only one rule at Rob Ben’s: no cellphones allowed while eating, or else Beast Mode himself will straight-up steal your food:

While keeping in mind that restaurants often need a few weeks to find their footing, the early Yelp reviews are not great. One reviewer, Deisi S., gave Rob Ben’s five stars but then spent the majority of the review on all the things that went wrong.

“We went past the bar and sat down a waitress came and told us she was gonna bring is a menu and water,” she wrote. “We waited 10mins and she came back with menu and not water. We waited about another 10 mins for the waiter to come back and get our order. At this point we were just over it. Another 30 mins goes by and we finally got our food. Everything was delicious except the sides they were cold. I didnt wanna wait any longer so I just ate them. As what I can tell they were so unorganized, people didn’t have menus waitress were nowhere to be found. It was chaos!!. I honestly dont think they were ready and the staff wasn’t trained right. I personally wouldn’t be back but it was a good place hopefully overtime they will get better!!.”

Wrote Mary R. in her three-star review: “The place inside is cozy although it has it’s faults. Walkway from front to back is small and difficult to get around with waiters and bar area right there. The back area is spacious however if you are standing at the back of the bar area then people eating have to go all the way around the bar area. my food.was cold. which was surprising.catfish is good,red beans and rice and Mac and cheese I sent back to reheat . . . pork chops dry. beer was.warrm.”

Mercedes T. was the most scathing: “Food looked great but wouldn’t know because stood there for an hour while no one offered us anything to drink or eat. Very small space no extra room or tables. Workers very rude.”

