

Kelly Krauskopf will go from the WNBA to the NBA with the Pacers. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press file)

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Kelly Krauskopf as an assistant general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in the NBA.

Krauskopf will work alongside Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, GM Chad Buchanan and assistant GM Peter Dinwiddie. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news early Monday morning.

The move was warmly received by basketball analyst LaChina Robinson:

No one more deserving than @FeverPrez! This is MAJOR🔥 https://t.co/BXemlMyhSh — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) December 17, 2018

Krauskopf, a college basketball player at Texas A&M in the 1980s, was a longtime executive with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, first as chief operating officer and then as general manager and team president. She sculpted the team that won the 2012 WNBA title and advanced to the Finals on two other occasions. Krauskopf recently has overseen the Pacers’ new esports entry in the NBA2K League, though she will give up her WNBA and esports duties to focus full-time on the Pacers.

A number of other women hold prominent front office jobs in the NBA. WNBA great Sue Bird, for instance, has spent the past month as a basketball operations associate for the Denver Nuggets, traveling with the team to help with scouting.

