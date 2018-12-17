

For Mike Shanahan and Kirk Cousins, this season could have been 2012 all over again. (John McDonnell/Washington Post) (John McDonnell/Washington D.C.)

History nearly repeated itself in the offseason, when reuniting Mike Shanahan and Kirk Cousins — the former coach and quarterback in Washington — was a topic of interest to Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway.

The move to replace Vance Joseph and Case Keenum would have brought Shanahan, who took Cousins with a surprise move in the fourth round of the 2012 draft in Washington and benched Robert Griffin III to start him, together with Cousins again, according to a report by veteran Colorado columnist Woody Paige. Elway, who won two Super Bowls as Shanahan’s quarterback, went so far as to meet with Shanahan, who has been out of coaching since being fired by the Redskins in 2013. Cousins, then a free agent, met with his ex-coach, the report stated, at Shanahan’s Denver restaurant and said he would play in Denver if his former coach were on the sideline.

So what happened? According to Paige, Joe Ellis, the Broncos’ CEO, would not agree to the moves. Among the stumbling blocks for Ellis was Shanahan’s one playoff win in his past 10 seasons, according to the NFL Network. Ellis also wanted the Broncos to conduct a full search for a coach.

Keenum remains the quarterback with Joseph, at least for now, the coach of the 6-8 Broncos. Cousins signed a three-year contract worth about $84 million with the Vikings in March and Shanahan, 66, remains out of the game, with his name cropping up from time to time in connection with coaching jobs.

Now, though, Paige reports that “Ellis has become disenchanted with Joseph this season and, according to two sources, is ready for his ouster.” Shanahan could be a prime contender for the job. Over 14 seasons in Denver, Shanahan had a 138-86 record, with the back-to-back Super Bowl wins. In two seasons with the Raiders, he was 8-12 and he compiled a 24-40 record with the Redskins from 2010-13. The Broncos have lost two games in a row and are next-to-last in the AFC West.

