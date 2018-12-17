Late Sunday afternoon, with his team having just won for the first time in a month, Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden stood in a hallway beneath the TIAA Bank Field stands still wearing the cap in which he coached and a smile.

He needed that day’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He needed to be 7-7 with his team in numerous legitimate playoff scenarios. He needed the conversation around the team to be about something other than losing and one disaster after another.

The previous days had been hard for Gruden and for the team as a once-promising season careened into an all-out collapse. A 40-16 loss to the New York Giants the previous weekend had brought grumblings from defensive players and proclamations from others around the league that the Redskins had given up. There were suggestions that team owner Daniel Snyder could soon fire him.

But as last week got worse, his mood did not sour even when he was asked directly about his future as the team’s coach.

“It’s a stupid question because we [as coaches] have no control over it,” he said during a quiet moment last week. “We can get fired at halftime. We can get fired tomorrow. You can get fired after the season. I have no idea. So we just have to go to work. As long as the key works, I’ll give it everything I got. I’m pretty loyal that way.”

[Svrluga: Neither good nor bad, Redskins once again are emphatically indifferent]

He laughed hard when he said that, just as he has laughed hard at moments following other low points during the season. At times, players have noted that his mood does not swing even when things go bad. The coach who can chuckle when the team wins is the same one who can tell a joke when it loses. Several Redskins have said his steady demeanor has kept them from falling apart even as their first two quarterbacks broke their legs, four starting guards got hurt and a 6-3 start had suddenly turned into 6-7.

Gruden has said he knows no other way, that getting angry would do him no good. And so rather than fire his defensive coordinator, Greg Manusky, after the defense gave up at least 400 yards in five of their six games before Sunday, he shouted jokes about questions Manusky would face in a news conference and privately encouraged Manusky to keep the same principles of his defense.

“Dan’s been great. He’s been very supportive,” Gruden said last week. “He understands we’ve had some injuries. We’ve had good, solid drafts to make this team better. He’s built a facility for us, given us everything we need to be successful. I know he lays it on the line. He’s very passionate about this team and fan base and is very frustrated — deservedly so. He is also very supportive of everybody who is working extremely hard.”

He was then asked if he thought he would get a “pass” for this season given all the injuries. He smiled and shook his head.

“I think it’s more about what [Snyder] feels,” he said. “Anytime you don’t have a successful season here I don’t think you get a pass. I think it’s not about passes, it’s does he think you’re the right guy for the following year or years to come to build this franchise the way it should be. If he feels I’m the guy to do that for another year or two and gives me another opportunity, I’ll make it work. If not and he goes another direction, I’ll be very appreciative of the opportunity.”

Then Gruden said he didn’t “like thinking about this stuff.” He just wanted to focus on winning a game.

After the Redskins won Sunday ― an ugly 16-13 fight that ended on a last-second field goal, Gruden walked down the stadium hallway beaming. The team that had started to fray in the previous weeks had not quit. Somehow, he said, he knew the players wouldn’t.

Despite everything that had happened in the previous days: Linebacker Zach Brown’s grumbling about looking forward to next year, captain Mason Foster’s leaked Instagram message complaining about the fans and team, and having to start a quarterback, Josh Johnson, who had never won an NFL game, they had somehow won.

“Boy, it’s about the guys you have,” he said. “You know the Jonathan Allens, the [Daron] Paynes, they don’t care if you play anywhere, arena, they’ll play hard. Those guys are starting to play. [Ryan] Kerrigan? You think he gives a s--- what the record is, who he’s playing? He’s just going to play. That’s just their DNA. They don’t really care.”

A day later, on Monday, Gruden would look back at last week and say he was happy players had been feisty. He said he didn’t want them to accept a four-game losing streak. He said there had been disagreements and that was okay. “We still need to have that edge,” he said, if the team is going to make a playoff run.

Yes, the Redskins had beaten a Jacksonville team that is 4-10, but the Jaguars have one of the league’s best defenses, and when you are on your fourth quarterback in a month, beating a defense as good as the Jaguars’ can seem like winning the Super Bowl.

“Negativity is a very strong part of pro football, and when you have a four-game losing streak it’s our job as coaches and their job as players to not give in and listen to all that stuff,” Gruden said on a day when the narrative had turned back to postseason possibilities and not his job security. “I’m proud that our guys have done that.”

