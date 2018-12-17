

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) helped revive a stagnant defense against the Jaguars on Sunday. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins nearly let 10 weeks of successful, hard work go down the drain with a nauseating month of horrid play, mounting injuries and various bickering.

Those early-season triumphs were salvaged, for now, in a 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and the team is still in the running for a playoff berth.

“We needed that win,” defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said. “We’ve done too much good early in the season to let it all go away after a bad stretch like we had. We’re still in this thing, and that was our mind-set going into the game. We had to win this game because we are still in it, and if we win this game we’ll really still be in it. That’s still the mind-set for this week, just got to go out there and try to do the same thing this week.

“It was tough to go from 6-3, riding high, to have it fall apart like it did at that time, it was tough. But we’re still right in this thing and we’ve still got a chance. We’ve got to worry about us, though, and not focus on other games.”

The biggest improvement since last week’s rout to the New York Giants came on the defensive end. The unit was one of the best in the league as the team sprinted out to a 6-3 record, but struggled during a four-game skid, particularly against the run. Even though the Jaguars ran for 172 yards, the Redskins held them to 57 passing yards, sacking quarterback Cody Kessler six times. Kerrigan credited that pressure for jump-starting the defense.

“We got a lot of pressure early on that really kind of set the tone,” Kerrigan said. “I think we got consistent pressure throughout the day, which we hadn’t done in some of the previous games and we were able to do that with the front four. Which anytime you can just let the guys on the back end cover, that’s a good thing.”

Linebacker Mason Foster said the Redskins knew Kessler would try to use his legs and get Leonard Fournette and the running backs heavily involved. Kessler ran for a game-high 68 yards, but Fournette was held in relative check with 46 yards on 11 carries. The Jaguars' longest completion of the day was 13 yards.

The collapsing of the pocket and the havoc wreaked by Jonathan Allen (two sacks), Kerrigan (two sacks), Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis was a trademark during the hot start to the season.

“The D-Line, they were just up there hunting,” linebacker Mason Foster said.

The two Kerrigan sacks pushed his career total to 82.5, moving him to No. 2 in franchise history and No. 7 among active NFL players. He now has a quiet 11 sacks on the season, becoming the second Redskins player to tally double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons, and he is nine sacks short of passing Dexter Manley for the franchise record. In classic Kerrigan form, he downplayed the achievements when talking with reporters Monday.

“It’s nice,” Kerrigan said. “Those are a reflection of performance, so it’s nice to have those. But at the same time, can’t focus on that too much. Just still try to do my job.”

