

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (79) aggravated a knee injury Sunday and did not return. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — The Washington Redskins avoided any major injuries Sunday, a rarity this season.

Backup tackle Ty Nsekhe, who has started the past two games at guard, aggravated a knee injury that had been previously been bothering him, according to Coach Jay Gruden. He left in the third quarter of the Redskins' 16-13 win in Jacksonville and did not return. Zac Kerin replaced him at left guard in his first action since signing with the team Dec. 4.

[Redskins earn a 16-13 comeback win over Jaguars, keeping playoff hopes alive]

Cornerback Josh Holsey made his first appearance this season after being signed off the practice squad Saturday, but he exited the game with a knee sprain and will have an MRI exam. Rookie Danny Johnson, who replaced Holsey in the secondary, hurt his finger, but said he was fine after the game.

Tight end Vernon Davis had to be examined for a concussion twice but was cleared both times. The Redskins would be in a bind without Davis with Jordan Reed already out with a foot/ankle injury.

Cornerback Montae Nicholson also injured a finger but returned to finish the game.

Reed, guard Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) were all inactive due to their injuries. Luke Bowanko started in place of Bergstrom and Preston Smith started for Anderson.

