The smile on the face of Charles Leno was just a little brighter and broader than one you might associate with the “mere” clinching of a division title. That’s because the Chicago Bears offensive lineman had pulled off the only stunt that might top the team’s first NFC North title since 2010: He had dropped to a knee and proposed to his girlfriend at midfield after the 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s been a long time coming and what a perfect moment to do it,” he told reporters with a twinkle in his eye.

This had been in the planning stages for a while, with his now-fiancee, Jennifer Roth, walking onto the field for the big moment. Coach Matt Nagy had approved Leno’s request and the moment was carried on the Jumbotron.

“Jennifer Marie Roth, would you love to be Jennifer Marie Leno?” Leno, 27, said (via the Chicago Tribune). Roth, laughing and smiling, answered with a yes — the first of six!

“Will you?” Leno asked Roth, whom he has been seeing for five years. “Will you accept? I love you, baby.”

They kissed and hugged as Prince Amukamara and Trey Burton joined them and Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” was played over the public address system.

“It was coming soon, but once I found out we could clinch this week, I was like, ‘I have to speed things up. I have to speed up the process.’ I kind of planned it earlier in the week,” Leno said.

The “process” involved pulling out a ring and, thankfully, Leno would not say exactly where he had hidden it during the game. “I had it my sock . . . I’m just kidding,” Leno joked. “I can’t say that. It was in really safe place.”

Roth was surprised, Leno, a seventh-round pick out of Boise State, added and the proposal was going to take place, win or lose. “She was shaking, she was crying. Right now, I guarantee she is bawling. That’s all I wanted to do.”

The day got off to a bit of a rough start for Leno, who was flagged for a false start on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage because he admitted he was “a little bit amped up.” He settled down, though, and the line allowed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to be sacked only once as he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

“I checked off so many things today,” said Leno, a seventh-round pick out of Boise State who has been the starting left tackle since 2015. “You know what the big one is. But I never beat the Packers at home. I’ve never had a winning season, never had double-digit wins. Have never been the NFC [North] champions. I’ve been through some dark days here, and this is one of the greatest days of my life.”

If you couldn’t tell by the first play of the game & my proposal speech, I was SHOOK today. Thank you for all the love and support. — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 17, 2018

