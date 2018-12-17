

Tomas Satoransky, left, and Sam Dekker are giving the effort their coach wants to see. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Scott Brooks hated to state the obvious about his Washington Wizards, but some glaring deficiencies can’t be covered up.

While praising Tomas Satoransky’s effort in the Wizards' 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, a game in which the team hit the proverbial switch, jumping on the LeBron James-led opponent and never easing up, the coach couldn’t help but openly pine for more players to go hard.

“I don’t like to say this — we need more guys to play hard,” Brooks said. “We are trying to find that. I know that Tomas does play hard and Sam [Dekker] plays hard. And somebody else is going to come in that is going to play hard.”

That somebody is veteran Trevor Ariza, who reunited with the franchise Monday after a trade with the Phoenix Suns involving Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. became official.

While one player won’t cure the team-wide disease of inconsistent effort, the Wizards now have a stable of versatile wings in Ariza, Satoransky and Dekker and more lineup options to address the problem.

With Ariza’s return, the Wizards could slide him into the starting lineup to form a lanky frontcourt with Otto Porter Jr. whenever Porter returns from a right knee contusion. Ariza spent two seasons in Washington from 2012 to 2014, providing a calm presence in the locker room and a dogged approach on defense for a young and impressionable team.

“I get my O.G. back, my vet, in Trevor Ariza, so I embrace that and that’s a plus,” Bradley Beal said, referring to Ariza with the term of endearment, “Original Gangsta.”

In only a week, reserve swingman Dekker, who has benefited from Porter’s absence, has cemented his reputation for playing hard. The Wizards acquired Dekker in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, and during his Dec. 10 debut he finished as a plus-20 and sparked Washington’s comeback against the Indiana Pacers that eventually fell flat.

Against the Lakers, Dekker scored a season-high 20 points in less than 22 minutes mostly by running the court and becoming an easy target for John Wall’s transition passes. On one particular play early in the second quarter, Troy Brown Jr., another wing who earned a promotion Sunday because of Porter’s absence and a dearth of depth because of the pending trade, stole a pass and sent the ball to his point guard. As Dekker ran the middle of the floor, Wall delivered a between-the-legs bounce pass to him for the easy layup.

“He does a great job like Otto does,” Wall said. “Whenever I have the ball attacking and penetrating, he’s a great cutter. We were just talking about it. Whenever you have an opportunity to be aggressive, he’s a guy that’s cutting and trying to do the little things. … Those are the type of guys you need on your team.”

Then there’s Satoransky. He attempted only seven shots Sunday but filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. The Wizards were 16 points better than the Lakers with Satoransky on the court.

“He just plays hard,” Brooks said.

