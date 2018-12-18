

Colin Kaepernick, center, and Eric Reid, right, kneel during the anthem before a game on October 2, 2016. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Monday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints was not only a key divisional battle with plenty of repercussions for the NFC’s playoff race, it also served as an opportunity for Carolina players to make statements of their choosing with their cleat designs. Perhaps not surprisingly, safety Eric Reid saw fit to honor the civil rights movement and his former teammate, Colin Kaepernick.

When both were with the 49ers in 2016, Reid was the first to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. His cleats showed them, in poses that appear to be taken from a 2016 photo of a pregame protest, alongside figures from the civil rights movement, and the footwear also lists the 10-point platform of the quarterback’s Know Your Rights Camp.

Reid said on Twitter Monday that according to the artist who created the design, New Orleans-based Brandan “BMike” Odums, it was a “tribute to the history of protest,” with an emphasis on the phrase, “If not us, who? If not now, when?”

[From 2017: The making of Colin Kaepernick]

“We all benefit and stand on the shoulders of those giants who decided their moment was best used for the sake of the people,” Reid quoted Odums as saying of the design. “And it’s always the right time to do what’s right. No different from you using your moment to take a knee.”

My cleats for tonight. Much thanks and appreciation to the artist @2cent_bmike. Here’s his take on the inspiration behind his design, “It’s a tribute to the history of protest , centered around the quote “if not us , who? If not now, when? “ meaning we all benefit and stand on... pic.twitter.com/x9PNkmwTK0 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) December 17, 2018

My brother @E_Reid35 coming with the heat tonight! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mSJm4MTDun — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 17, 2018

Reid was taking advantage of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program, which allows players to use a home game between Weeks 13 and 15 to customize their game-used footwear. Among other Panthers players Monday, linebacker Thomas Davis’s cleats supported a young football player who suffered a serious spinal injury while playing in a North Carolina county championship game, while those of quarterback Cam Newton took issue with a Saints player’s boast about his team having swept Carolina in three games last year, including a playoffs ouster.

Kaepernick has been unable to latch on with an NFL team since becoming a free agent in March 2017, and he is pursuing a grievance action against the NFL, accusing team owners of colluding to punish him for his social activism and role in originating the protests. Reid, who was among a small group of players to continue the demonstrations throughout last season, went unsigned this spring and summer before joining Carolina after the regular season began.

[Blackistone: Colin Kaepernick can’t even consider playing for Washington]

At his introductory media session with the Panthers in October, Reid wore an “I’m with Kap” shirt and told reporters, “As we said when we started, Colin and I, nothing will change unless we talk about it. So we’re going to continue to talk about it, we’re going to continue to hold America to the standard that it says on paper — that we’re all created equal. Because it’s not that way right now. But we’re going to keep pushing towards that.”

Reid filed his own grievance against NFL team owners for colluding to keep him unemployed, and is continuing to pursue it after signing with the Panthers. He said last week that he was adding to his case against the league accusations that, since his return, he has been excessively fined for on-field violations and has been targeted for drug tests.

