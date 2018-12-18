The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for boys' cross-country:
Athlete of the Year
Obsaa Feda, Sr., Northwood
Feda finished first in all of the races he ran up until Nike Cross Southeast Regionals, where he finished eighth (15:20). The Montgomery County champion, Maryland 4A North region champion and 4A state champion (15:44) ended his senior season 112th at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore. (16:19).
First team
Sam Affolder, Sr., Loudoun Valley
In his second year with the Vikings, Affolder led his team to another Virginia Class 4 state championship, coming in first for the second year in a row. He finished second at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:14) and 31st at Nike Cross Nationals (15:33) — both dominant team wins for Loudoun Valley.
Garrison Clark, Sr., Severna Park
The Anne Arundel County, Seahawk Invitational and Bull Run Invitational champion was consistently stellar. Despite an injury late in the season, Clark finished 14th at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:36).
Max Greczyn, Sr., O’Connell
Greczyn won the Glory Days Invitational (14:28) and the senior division of DCXC Invite (16:16) before finishing his season as the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion (16:48).
Jacob Hunter, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Hunter spent most of the season following closely behind teammate Affolder. He finished third at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:14) and 39th at Nike Cross Nationals (15:38).
Eldad Mulugeta, Sr., Northwood
The track star had a breakout cross-country season, staying neck-and-neck with teammate Feda throughout the season. Mulugeta came in second at the Maryland 4A state meet (15:44), fourth at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:15) and 38th at Nike Cross Nationals (15:38).
Anish Nanjappa, Jr., River Hill
The Maryland 2A state champion (15:58) also won the Howard County championship (15:54) and the Frank Keyser Invitational (15:31). Nanjappa took 29th place at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional (16:18) and was one of Maryland’s top finishers there.
Luke Tewalt, Jr., Washington Latin
Tewalt built on his sophomore campaign by winning the D.C. State Athletic Association championship meet (16:28). His best time of the season was at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals, where he finished 23rd (15:42).
Coaches of the Year
Marc and Joan Hunter, Loudoun Valley
The husband-wife duo led their boys' team to a fourth straight Virginia state championship, winning in near-perfect fashion this time with a score of 16. The Vikings also won the Nike Cross Southeast Regionals championship and became the first team to win back-to-back Nike Cross Nationals titles, scoring a 77 in Portland, Ore., to break their record from last year.
Second team
Cullen Capuano, Jr., Gonzaga
Justin Diehl, Sr., Calvert
Robby Dubinski, Jr., Severn
Jackson Leech, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Gavin McElhennon, Jr., Gonzaga
Carlos Shultz, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Connor Wells, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Honorable mention
Dylan Blumenthal, Jr., Wilson
Edward Cerne, Sr., Lake Braddock
Liam de Beaufort, Sr., St. John’s
Damian Hackett, So., St. Albans
Kellan Hasle, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Jafar Hussen, Jr., Parkdale
Mitchell Jubeir, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Vincent Kamani, So., Wilson
Nicholas Karayianis, Jr., Bullis
Sam Keeny, Jr., South River
Bryce Lentz, So., Colgan
Brandon Lewis, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Samuel Martin, Sr., Severna Park
Surafel Mengist, Jr., Springbrook
Kevin Murphy, Sr., Madison
Sam Pritchard, Jr., West Springfield
John Riker, Sr., Wootton
Aidan Smyth, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Arjun Thillairajah, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Zachary Wedding, So., Chopticon
— Text by Jackie Budko’