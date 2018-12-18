

Northwood senior Obsaa Feda is the 2018 All-Met boys' cross-country athlete of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for boys' cross-country:

Athlete of the Year

Obsaa Feda, Sr., Northwood

Feda finished first in all of the races he ran up until Nike Cross Southeast Regionals, where he finished eighth (15:20). The Montgomery County champion, Maryland 4A North region champion and 4A state champion (15:44) ended his senior season 112th at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore. (16:19).

First team

Sam Affolder, Sr., Loudoun Valley

In his second year with the Vikings, Affolder led his team to another Virginia Class 4 state championship, coming in first for the second year in a row. He finished second at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:14) and 31st at Nike Cross Nationals (15:33) — both dominant team wins for Loudoun Valley.

Garrison Clark, Sr., Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County, Seahawk Invitational and Bull Run Invitational champion was consistently stellar. Despite an injury late in the season, Clark finished 14th at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:36).

Max Greczyn, Sr., O’Connell

Greczyn won the Glory Days Invitational (14:28) and the senior division of DCXC Invite (16:16) before finishing his season as the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion (16:48).

Jacob Hunter, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Hunter spent most of the season following closely behind teammate Affolder. He finished third at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:14) and 39th at Nike Cross Nationals (15:38).

Eldad Mulugeta, Sr., Northwood

The track star had a breakout cross-country season, staying neck-and-neck with teammate Feda throughout the season. Mulugeta came in second at the Maryland 4A state meet (15:44), fourth at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (15:15) and 38th at Nike Cross Nationals (15:38).

Anish Nanjappa, Jr., River Hill

The Maryland 2A state champion (15:58) also won the Howard County championship (15:54) and the Frank Keyser Invitational (15:31). Nanjappa took 29th place at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional (16:18) and was one of Maryland’s top finishers there.

Luke Tewalt, Jr., Washington Latin

Tewalt built on his sophomore campaign by winning the D.C. State Athletic Association championship meet (16:28). His best time of the season was at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals, where he finished 23rd (15:42).

Coaches of the Year

Marc and Joan Hunter, Loudoun Valley

The husband-wife duo led their boys' team to a fourth straight Virginia state championship, winning in near-perfect fashion this time with a score of 16. The Vikings also won the Nike Cross Southeast Regionals championship and became the first team to win back-to-back Nike Cross Nationals titles, scoring a 77 in Portland, Ore., to break their record from last year.

Second team

Cullen Capuano, Jr., Gonzaga

Justin Diehl, Sr., Calvert

Robby Dubinski, Jr., Severn

Jackson Leech, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Gavin McElhennon, Jr., Gonzaga

Carlos Shultz, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Connor Wells, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Honorable mention

Dylan Blumenthal, Jr., Wilson

Edward Cerne, Sr., Lake Braddock

Liam de Beaufort, Sr., St. John’s

Damian Hackett, So., St. Albans

Kellan Hasle, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Jafar Hussen, Jr., Parkdale

Mitchell Jubeir, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Vincent Kamani, So., Wilson

Nicholas Karayianis, Jr., Bullis

Sam Keeny, Jr., South River

Bryce Lentz, So., Colgan

Brandon Lewis, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Samuel Martin, Sr., Severna Park

Surafel Mengist, Jr., Springbrook

Kevin Murphy, Sr., Madison

Sam Pritchard, Jr., West Springfield

John Riker, Sr., Wootton

Aidan Smyth, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Arjun Thillairajah, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Zachary Wedding, So., Chopticon

— Text by Jackie Budko’