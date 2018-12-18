The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for boys' soccer:
Player of the Year
Natan Rosen, F, Sr, Whitman
Described by an opposing coach as “unstoppable,” Rosen was the most dangerous player on the area’s most balanced and talented team. The Lehigh commit had 17 goals and 11 assists, including the game-tying goal in a 2-1 win over Urbana in the Maryland 4A final.
First team
Aria Ahadpour, Sr., F, Churchill
Serving as the lone striker in the Bulldogs’ attack, Ahadpour scored six game-winning goals and had six multi-goal games.
Silas Baker, F, Sr., Meade
The Howard commit finished his Mustangs career as the program’s all-time points leader with 36 goals and 40 assists in four years.
Josue Barrera, MF, Sr., Magruder
Barrera established himself as one of the best setup men in Maryland during the Colonels' run to the 3A finals, tallying 28 assists this year.
Oscar Barrientos, MF, Jr., Gaithersburg
Barrientos was the do-it-all centerpiece of a Trojans team that didn’t lose until the Maryland 4A region final.
Daniel Diaz-Bonilla, F, Sr., The Heights
An invaluable player for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champs, the Princeton commit had 26 goals and 16 assists.
Justin Harris, MF, Sr., River Hill
The dynamic midfielder finished with 14 goals and 11 assists for the Maryland 2A finalists.
Caleb Jackson, D, Sr., DeMatha
Jackson anchored a Stags defense that allowed just eight goals in WCAC play.
Mac Malloy, D, Sr., The Heights
Malloy was a key piece for the WCAC champions, captaining a defense that allowed eight goals in 18 games and scoring seven goals on the season.
Pandelis Margaronis, MF, So., St. John’s
The sophomore finished with 20 goals and 18 assists, earning MVP honors of the D.C. State Athletic Association finals — the Cadets’ first championship since 1986.
Sam Nordheimer, GK, Sr., Whitman
Nordheimer backed a dominant Vikings defense, providing 13 shutouts, including a streak of 11 straight. He allowed just seven goals all year and helped the Vikings beat Broadneck in a Maryland 4A semifinal shootout.
Jonathan Sanford, D, Sr., Bowie
The Manhattan commit helped lead the Bulldogs through an undefeated regular season, adding five goals and seven assists from the center back position.
Coach of the Year
Colin Gleason, The Heights
Making their debut in the ultra-competitive WCAC this season, the Cavaliers completed an undefeated season with a league championship. Focusing on a team-first approach, Gleason helped establish a balanced attack and a stingy defense that gave up just eight goals this season.
Second team
Michael Adekanbi, F, So., Bowie
Mikey Brady, F, Jr., St. Albans
Miguel Contreras Alfaro, MF, Sr., Bladensburg
Yaya Diabagate, D, Sr., International High School – Langley Park
Ryan Elie, MF, Jr., Gonzaga
Spencer Hanks, F, Jr., Arundel
Louie Kerdock, MF, Sr., Broadneck
Alex Krause, F, Jr., River Hill
Brian Murphy, D, Sr., Churchill
Ian Poe, MF, Jr., Whitman
Patrick Sherlock, GK, Sr., River Hill
Honorable mention
Tosin Ayokunle, MF, Sr., Meade
Gordie Bernlohr, MF, Jr., Severna Park
Vincent Broccolino, MF, Sr., Mt. Hebron
Nate Carey, MF, Sr., Severna Park
Griffin Clinton, MF, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Amr El Said, MF, Sr., Washington International
Brendan Henry, MF, Sr., Kennedy
Ismael Lopez, MF, Sr., Bell
Ryan Machado-Jones, MF, Sr, Whitman
Thomas Mande, MF, Sr., Whitman
Maverick McGann, F, Sr., Maret
Nathan Messer, F, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Victor Montero, F, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Harry Moore, MF, Sr., St. Albans
Nate Paolozzi, GK, Sr., Paul VI
Andy Portillo, MF, Sr., Laurel
Diego Ramirez, MF, Jr., Sherwood
Chris Rindov, D, Sr., Rockville
Ethan Romito, F, Sr., Broadneck
Isaac Sales Torres, MF, Sr., Bladensburg
Ethan Shulgold, F, Jr., Wilde Lake
Tiago Silva, F, Sr., Magruder
Colton Ward, MF, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Andy Wood, F, Sr., The Heights
Alek Wroblewski, F, Jr., Wootton
— Text by Michael Errigo