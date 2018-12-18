

Whitman senior Natan Rosen is the 2018 All-Met boys' soccer player of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for boys' soccer:

Player of the Year

Natan Rosen, F, Sr, Whitman

Described by an opposing coach as “unstoppable,” Rosen was the most dangerous player on the area’s most balanced and talented team. The Lehigh commit had 17 goals and 11 assists, including the game-tying goal in a 2-1 win over Urbana in the Maryland 4A final.

First team

Aria Ahadpour, Sr., F, Churchill

Serving as the lone striker in the Bulldogs’ attack, Ahadpour scored six game-winning goals and had six multi-goal games.

Silas Baker, F, Sr., Meade

The Howard commit finished his Mustangs career as the program’s all-time points leader with 36 goals and 40 assists in four years.

Josue Barrera, MF, Sr., Magruder

Barrera established himself as one of the best setup men in Maryland during the Colonels' run to the 3A finals, tallying 28 assists this year.

Oscar Barrientos, MF, Jr., Gaithersburg

Barrientos was the do-it-all centerpiece of a Trojans team that didn’t lose until the Maryland 4A region final.

Daniel Diaz-Bonilla, F, Sr., The Heights

An invaluable player for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champs, the Princeton commit had 26 goals and 16 assists.

Justin Harris, MF, Sr., River Hill

The dynamic midfielder finished with 14 goals and 11 assists for the Maryland 2A finalists.

Caleb Jackson, D, Sr., DeMatha

Jackson anchored a Stags defense that allowed just eight goals in WCAC play.

Mac Malloy, D, Sr., The Heights

Malloy was a key piece for the WCAC champions, captaining a defense that allowed eight goals in 18 games and scoring seven goals on the season.

Pandelis Margaronis, MF, So., St. John’s

The sophomore finished with 20 goals and 18 assists, earning MVP honors of the D.C. State Athletic Association finals — the Cadets’ first championship since 1986.

Sam Nordheimer, GK, Sr., Whitman

Nordheimer backed a dominant Vikings defense, providing 13 shutouts, including a streak of 11 straight. He allowed just seven goals all year and helped the Vikings beat Broadneck in a Maryland 4A semifinal shootout.

Jonathan Sanford, D, Sr., Bowie

The Manhattan commit helped lead the Bulldogs through an undefeated regular season, adding five goals and seven assists from the center back position.

Coach of the Year

Colin Gleason, The Heights

Making their debut in the ultra-competitive WCAC this season, the Cavaliers completed an undefeated season with a league championship. Focusing on a team-first approach, Gleason helped establish a balanced attack and a stingy defense that gave up just eight goals this season.

Second team

Michael Adekanbi, F, So., Bowie

Mikey Brady, F, Jr., St. Albans

Miguel Contreras Alfaro, MF, Sr., Bladensburg

Yaya Diabagate, D, Sr., International High School – Langley Park

Ryan Elie, MF, Jr., Gonzaga

Spencer Hanks, F, Jr., Arundel

Louie Kerdock, MF, Sr., Broadneck

Alex Krause, F, Jr., River Hill

Brian Murphy, D, Sr., Churchill

Ian Poe, MF, Jr., Whitman

Patrick Sherlock, GK, Sr., River Hill

Honorable mention

Tosin Ayokunle, MF, Sr., Meade

Gordie Bernlohr, MF, Jr., Severna Park

Vincent Broccolino, MF, Sr., Mt. Hebron

Nate Carey, MF, Sr., Severna Park

Griffin Clinton, MF, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Amr El Said, MF, Sr., Washington International

Brendan Henry, MF, Sr., Kennedy

Ismael Lopez, MF, Sr., Bell

Ryan Machado-Jones, MF, Sr, Whitman

Thomas Mande, MF, Sr., Whitman

Maverick McGann, F, Sr., Maret

Nathan Messer, F, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Victor Montero, F, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Harry Moore, MF, Sr., St. Albans

Nate Paolozzi, GK, Sr., Paul VI

Andy Portillo, MF, Sr., Laurel

Diego Ramirez, MF, Jr., Sherwood

Chris Rindov, D, Sr., Rockville

Ethan Romito, F, Sr., Broadneck

Isaac Sales Torres, MF, Sr., Bladensburg

Ethan Shulgold, F, Jr., Wilde Lake

Tiago Silva, F, Sr., Magruder

Colton Ward, MF, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Andy Wood, F, Sr., The Heights

Alek Wroblewski, F, Jr., Wootton

— Text by Michael Errigo