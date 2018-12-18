The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for field hockey:
Player of the Year
Margot Lawn, MF, Sr., Spalding
The hype surrounding Lawn was huge before the season — and she matched it. Named to MaxPreps’ top 10 field hockey players nationally in her class, Lawn finished with 24 goals and added seven assists. A member of the USA Field Hockey under-17 national team, Lawn helped Spalding to a 14-4 record. She finished her high school career with 87 goals and will play for Louisville next season.
First team
Abby Asuncion, MF, Sr., Potomac Falls
The Virginia Class 5 all-state first-team midfielder and Christopher Newport University commit led the region with 44 goals.
Alexa Brzezynski, D, Sr., Fairfax
The Virginia Class 6 all-state first-team defender provided offense from the back end with 12 goals and 12 assists.
Darcy Clement, F, Sr., South River
The Maryland all-state first-team forward and future Boston College Eagle helped South River to its third consecutive Maryland 4A championship with 19 goals and eight assists.
Rachel Fleig, F, Sr., Chesapeake
The Appalachian State commit set school records in career goals (72) and assists (50).
Sophia Hartman, D, Sr., Broadneck
The two-time Maryland all-state defender and Lehigh commit led Broadneck to one of its best seasons with only two losses during the regular season.
Bella Hite, F, Sr., W.T. Woodson
The captain and American University commit helped the Cavaliers end Fairfax’s reign as Patriot District champions.
McKenzie Jamison, D, Sr., South River
The Salisbury commit and captain was third in points on a stacked Seahawks team.
Sophia Kurnot, D, Sr., Good Counsel
With 82 defensive stops, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team performer helped steady a young Falcons defense as Good Counsel won its first WCAC championship since 2014.
Maddie McGaughey, MF, Jr., Langley
The Saxons’ leader in goals and assists and Virginia Class 6 all-state first-team member led Langley to the state semifinals.
Clara Morrison, MF, Sr., St. John’s
Headed to Syracuse next, Morrison led the WCAC in scoring in two consecutive seasons and was named conference player of the year.
Eve Vickery, GK, Jr., Chesapeake
With seven shutouts and a 1.65 goals against average, the University of Delaware verbal commit backstopped the Cougars to their third consecutive state championship appearance.
Coach of the Year
Meg Atkinson, South River
Atkinson has led the Seahawks to three consecutive Maryland 4A championships out of a highly competitive Anne Arundel County. Even transportation issues couldn’t rattle South River this year; the team’s bus broke down en route to the state championship game. The Seahawks finished No. 1 in The Washington Post’s rankings and did not concede a goal in the state tournament.
Second team
Anna Bertrand, MF, Sr., Clarksburg
Allison Corey, MF, Sr., South River
Gurnoor Dhaliwal, MF, So., Riverside
Mackenzie Dinopoulos, MF, Sr., Patuxent
Allison Green, F, Sr., Chantilly
Emma Jeffries, D, Sr., Arundel
Adison Moore, D, Jr., Westfield
Lily Moore, D, So., National Cathedral
Ellen Palmiere, F, Sr., St. John’s
Kelly Rose, MF, Jr., Broad Run
Chloe South, GK, Sr., Patuxent
Alexandra Sperling, F, Sr., Churchill
Honorable mention
Jensen Bury, F, Sr., Woodgrove
Lauren Delisi, F, Sr., Sherwood
Mikaela Discenza, F, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes School
Kailey Fitzgerald, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Samantha Gibby, GK., Sr., National Cathedral School
Emma Gladstein, MF, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Stephanie Gottwals, F, Sr., Atholton
Quinn Kindbom, MF, Jr., River Hill
Emily Kuzel, D, Jr., Broad Run
Tatum Lynch, F, Jr., Fairfax
Kaelyn Mashburn, MF, Sr., Rockville HS
Alyssa Maynard, MF, Sr., Marshall
Kerrigan McCormick, F, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Kayla Rieu, MF, Sr., Good Counsel
Adriana Risi, F, So., Chantilly
Ellie Shea, D, Sr., St. John’s
Sydney Sweeney, F, Sr., Good Counsel
Sarah Tobin, Sr., Lake Braddock
Caroline Via, MF, Sr., Blake
Kaitlyn Wallace, GK, Sr., South River
— Text by Julia Karron