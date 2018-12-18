

Spalding senior Margot Lawn is the 2018 All-Met field hockey player of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for field hockey:

Player of the Year

Margot Lawn, MF, Sr., Spalding

The hype surrounding Lawn was huge before the season — and she matched it. Named to MaxPreps’ top 10 field hockey players nationally in her class, Lawn finished with 24 goals and added seven assists. A member of the USA Field Hockey under-17 national team, Lawn helped Spalding to a 14-4 record. She finished her high school career with 87 goals and will play for Louisville next season.

First team

Abby Asuncion, MF, Sr., Potomac Falls

The Virginia Class 5 all-state first-team midfielder and Christopher Newport University commit led the region with 44 goals.

Alexa Brzezynski, D, Sr., Fairfax

The Virginia Class 6 all-state first-team defender provided offense from the back end with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Darcy Clement, F, Sr., South River

The Maryland all-state first-team forward and future Boston College Eagle helped South River to its third consecutive Maryland 4A championship with 19 goals and eight assists.

Rachel Fleig, F, Sr., Chesapeake

The Appalachian State commit set school records in career goals (72) and assists (50).

Sophia Hartman, D, Sr., Broadneck

The two-time Maryland all-state defender and Lehigh commit led Broadneck to one of its best seasons with only two losses during the regular season.

Bella Hite, F, Sr., W.T. Woodson

The captain and American University commit helped the Cavaliers end Fairfax’s reign as Patriot District champions.

McKenzie Jamison, D, Sr., South River

The Salisbury commit and captain was third in points on a stacked Seahawks team.

Sophia Kurnot, D, Sr., Good Counsel

With 82 defensive stops, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team performer helped steady a young Falcons defense as Good Counsel won its first WCAC championship since 2014.

Maddie McGaughey, MF, Jr., Langley

The Saxons’ leader in goals and assists and Virginia Class 6 all-state first-team member led Langley to the state semifinals.

Clara Morrison, MF, Sr., St. John’s

Headed to Syracuse next, Morrison led the WCAC in scoring in two consecutive seasons and was named conference player of the year.

Eve Vickery, GK, Jr., Chesapeake

With seven shutouts and a 1.65 goals against average, the University of Delaware verbal commit backstopped the Cougars to their third consecutive state championship appearance.

Coach of the Year

Meg Atkinson, South River

Atkinson has led the Seahawks to three consecutive Maryland 4A championships out of a highly competitive Anne Arundel County. Even transportation issues couldn’t rattle South River this year; the team’s bus broke down en route to the state championship game. The Seahawks finished No. 1 in The Washington Post’s rankings and did not concede a goal in the state tournament.

Second team

Anna Bertrand, MF, Sr., Clarksburg

Allison Corey, MF, Sr., South River

Gurnoor Dhaliwal, MF, So., Riverside

Mackenzie Dinopoulos, MF, Sr., Patuxent

Allison Green, F, Sr., Chantilly

Emma Jeffries, D, Sr., Arundel

Adison Moore, D, Jr., Westfield

Lily Moore, D, So., National Cathedral

Ellen Palmiere, F, Sr., St. John’s

Kelly Rose, MF, Jr., Broad Run

Chloe South, GK, Sr., Patuxent

Alexandra Sperling, F, Sr., Churchill

Honorable mention

Jensen Bury, F, Sr., Woodgrove

Lauren Delisi, F, Sr., Sherwood

Mikaela Discenza, F, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes School

Kailey Fitzgerald, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Samantha Gibby, GK., Sr., National Cathedral School

Emma Gladstein, MF, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Stephanie Gottwals, F, Sr., Atholton

Quinn Kindbom, MF, Jr., River Hill

Emily Kuzel, D, Jr., Broad Run

Tatum Lynch, F, Jr., Fairfax

Kaelyn Mashburn, MF, Sr., Rockville HS

Alyssa Maynard, MF, Sr., Marshall

Kerrigan McCormick, F, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Kayla Rieu, MF, Sr., Good Counsel

Adriana Risi, F, So., Chantilly

Ellie Shea, D, Sr., St. John’s

Sydney Sweeney, F, Sr., Good Counsel

Sarah Tobin, Sr., Lake Braddock

Caroline Via, MF, Sr., Blake

Kaitlyn Wallace, GK, Sr., South River

— Text by Julia Karron