The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for football defense:
Defensive Player of the Year
Malik Lawrence, DB, Sr., North Point
Lawrence was invaluable to the Maryland 4A finalist Eagles. He terrorized opposing quarterbacks and receivers in the secondary, finishing the year with 15 interceptions, 58 tackles, 300 interception return yards and three defensive touchdowns. As a wide receiver he had 73 receptions for 1,240 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Coach of the Year
John Kelley, Quince Orchard
In his fifth year as head coach at Quince Orchard, Kelley led the Cougars to a one-loss season and the third state title in program history. After losing in the finals each of the past two seasons, Quince Orchard broke through by defeating Wise in the Maryland 4A semifinals and then topping North Point to win it all. Before taking the head job, Kelley was a defensive coordinator at QO for five seasons. He was a first-team All-Met tight end at Seneca Valley in 1998.
First team
Bryan Bresee, DL, Jr., Damascus
In nine games played this year, Bresee consistently overpowered offensive lines throughout Montgomery County. He had 13 sacks and 34 tackles for a loss.
Jalen Green, DL, Sr., Good Counsel
The James Madison commit and repeat first-team performer broke his own school record this year with 13 sacks for the Falcons.
Joseph Wete, DL, Sr., Gonzaga
Oklahoma commit was a constant threat for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions, recording six sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.
Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, DL, Sr., St. John's
The WCAC defensive player of the year had 15 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Eugene Asante, LB, Sr., Westfield
In his first full season playing linebacker, Asante was a speedy and powerful force in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense as the team pushed its winning streak to 37 games before falling in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.
Johnny Hodges, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard
A leader at both linebacker and tight end for the Maryland 4A champion Cougars, he had 70 tackles. Will play lacrosse at Navy.
Kameron Blount, LB, Sr., St. Charles
Maryland commit was irreplaceable for the Spartans, who made the first playoff appearance in school history. When he wasn’t anchoring the defense at linebacker, he was a dual threat at quarterback.
Taylor Morin, DB, Sr., Westfield
Wake Forest commit did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs. In the Virginia Class 6 semifinals, he ran for a 75-yard score, threw for a touchdown from a wildcat formation and returned a fumble for a touchdown on defense.
Nick Cross, DB, Sr., DeMatha
Florida State commit was a ball hawk for the Stags, finishing with 94 tackles and four interceptions.
Jelani Machen, DB, Sr., Landon
Harvard commit won Interstate Athletic Conference athlete of the year after doing it all on both sides of the ball for the Bears. He was the team’s leading rusher and racked up 63 total tackles.
Lavonte Gater, DB, Sr., Ballou
Maryland commit was integral for the Turkey Bowl participants, making plays at defensive back and wide receiver.
Second team
Josh Ahern, LB, Sr., Lake Braddock
Litchfield Ajavon, DB, Sr., Episcopal
Samuel Alsheimer, LB, Sr., Glenelg
TD Ayo-Durojaiye, DB, Sr., Damascus
Ahmed Bailey, DL, Jr., Friendship Collegiate
Donnell Brown, DL, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Matt Crowe, DL, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Tenyeh Dixon, DB, Sr., H.D. Woodson
Bryson Shaw, DB, Sr., Bullis
Tre Williams, DL, Jr., St. John’s
Christian Yost, LB, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Honorable mention
Julio Ayamel, LB, Sr., Good Counsel
Terrance Bridgers, DL, Sr., Landon
Joshua Chapman, DL, Sr., Landon
Casey Counts, DL, Sr., Madison
Aaron Davis, LB, Sr., Gonzaga
Garrett Dunn-Ford, DL, Sr., Freedom-South Riding
Jalil Farooq, DB, So., Wise
Khalil Gary, DL, Sr., Wise
Ajani Gillis, DB, Sr., Stone Bridge
Aaron Green, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard
Jason Hawkins, DB, Jr., Freedom-Woodbridge
Luke Hill, DB, Sr., St. John's
Lamar Horner, LB, Sr., Centreville
Jalen Howard, DL, Sr., Woodbridge
Logic Hudgens, DB, Sr., Spalding
Connor Humiston, LB, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Keyshawn Hunter, DL, Jr., H.D. Woodson
Camron In, DL, Sr., North Point
Kris Jenkins, DL, Jr., Good Counsel
Sean Johns, DL, Sr., Gonzaga
Jordan Johnson, DB, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Quinten Johnson, DB, Sr., St. John's
DeAndre Jules, DL, Sr., Northwest
Luke Lindenfeldar, DB, Sr., Broad Run
Nick Lockhart, DL, Sr., Woodgrove
Tre Maxwell, LB, Sr., Centreville
Derek McCandless, DB, Sr., Loudoun County
Mordecai McDaniel, DB, Sr., St. John's
Jalen McLeod, LB, Jr., Friendship Collegiate
Jack Mueck, LB, Sr., South County
Tizlam Muhammad, DL, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Gurlal Nijjar, DL, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Charlie O'Connor, DL, Jr., Paul VI
Andrew Oni, LB, Sr., Gaithersburg
Quinn Osborne, LB, Jr., McNamara
Jacob Purcell, DL, Sr., Northern
Nick Reynolds, DB, Sr., Huntingtown
Trey Rucker, DB, Sr., Flint Hill
Antoine Sampah, LB, Jr., Woodbridge
Mekhail Sherman, LB, Jr., St. John's
Hunter Stewart, LB, Sr., Gonzaga
Timothy Swope, LB, Sr., St. John's
Max Tempchin, DL, Sr., Blake
Salim Turner-Muhammad, DB, Sr., Episcopal
Jalen Williams, DB, Sr., Landon
Mekhi Williams, DB, Sr., C.H. Flowers
AJ Woods, DB, Sr., Northwest
Max Wysocki, DB, Sr., Madison
Dalton Young, LB, Sr., Champe
— Text by Michael Errigo