

North Point senior Malik Lawrence is the 2018 All-Met football defensive player of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for football defense:

Defensive Player of the Year

Malik Lawrence, DB, Sr., North Point

Lawrence was invaluable to the Maryland 4A finalist Eagles. He terrorized opposing quarterbacks and receivers in the secondary, finishing the year with 15 interceptions, 58 tackles, 300 interception return yards and three defensive touchdowns. As a wide receiver he had 73 receptions for 1,240 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Coach of the Year

John Kelley, Quince Orchard

In his fifth year as head coach at Quince Orchard, Kelley led the Cougars to a one-loss season and the third state title in program history. After losing in the finals each of the past two seasons, Quince Orchard broke through by defeating Wise in the Maryland 4A semifinals and then topping North Point to win it all. Before taking the head job, Kelley was a defensive coordinator at QO for five seasons. He was a first-team All-Met tight end at Seneca Valley in 1998.

First team

Bryan Bresee, DL, Jr., Damascus

In nine games played this year, Bresee consistently overpowered offensive lines throughout Montgomery County. He had 13 sacks and 34 tackles for a loss.

Jalen Green, DL, Sr., Good Counsel

The James Madison commit and repeat first-team performer broke his own school record this year with 13 sacks for the Falcons.

Joseph Wete, DL, Sr., Gonzaga

Oklahoma commit was a constant threat for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions, recording six sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, DL, Sr., St. John's

The WCAC defensive player of the year had 15 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Eugene Asante, LB, Sr., Westfield

In his first full season playing linebacker, Asante was a speedy and powerful force in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense as the team pushed its winning streak to 37 games before falling in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

Johnny Hodges, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard

A leader at both linebacker and tight end for the Maryland 4A champion Cougars, he had 70 tackles. Will play lacrosse at Navy.

Kameron Blount, LB, Sr., St. Charles

Maryland commit was irreplaceable for the Spartans, who made the first playoff appearance in school history. When he wasn’t anchoring the defense at linebacker, he was a dual threat at quarterback.

Taylor Morin, DB, Sr., Westfield

Wake Forest commit did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs. In the Virginia Class 6 semifinals, he ran for a 75-yard score, threw for a touchdown from a wildcat formation and returned a fumble for a touchdown on defense.

Nick Cross, DB, Sr., DeMatha

Florida State commit was a ball hawk for the Stags, finishing with 94 tackles and four interceptions.

Jelani Machen, DB, Sr., Landon

Harvard commit won Interstate Athletic Conference athlete of the year after doing it all on both sides of the ball for the Bears. He was the team’s leading rusher and racked up 63 total tackles.

Lavonte Gater, DB, Sr., Ballou

Maryland commit was integral for the Turkey Bowl participants, making plays at defensive back and wide receiver.



From left: Johnny Hodges, Kameron Blount, Lavonte Gater, Taylor Morin, Bryan Bresee, John Kelley, Nick Cross, Joseph Wete, Eugene Asante, Jalen Green, Jelani Machen, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Malik Lawrence. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Second team

Josh Ahern, LB, Sr., Lake Braddock

Litchfield Ajavon, DB, Sr., Episcopal

Samuel Alsheimer, LB, Sr., Glenelg

TD Ayo-Durojaiye, DB, Sr., Damascus

Ahmed Bailey, DL, Jr., Friendship Collegiate

Donnell Brown, DL, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Matt Crowe, DL, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Tenyeh Dixon, DB, Sr., H.D. Woodson

Bryson Shaw, DB, Sr., Bullis

Tre Williams, DL, Jr., St. John’s

Christian Yost, LB, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Honorable mention

Julio Ayamel, LB, Sr., Good Counsel

Terrance Bridgers, DL, Sr., Landon

Joshua Chapman, DL, Sr., Landon

Casey Counts, DL, Sr., Madison

Aaron Davis, LB, Sr., Gonzaga

Garrett Dunn-Ford, DL, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

Jalil Farooq, DB, So., Wise

Khalil Gary, DL, Sr., Wise

Ajani Gillis, DB, Sr., Stone Bridge

Aaron Green, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard

Jason Hawkins, DB, Jr., Freedom-Woodbridge

Luke Hill, DB, Sr., St. John's

Lamar Horner, LB, Sr., Centreville

Jalen Howard, DL, Sr., Woodbridge

Logic Hudgens, DB, Sr., Spalding

Connor Humiston, LB, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Keyshawn Hunter, DL, Jr., H.D. Woodson

Camron In, DL, Sr., North Point

Kris Jenkins, DL, Jr., Good Counsel

Sean Johns, DL, Sr., Gonzaga

Jordan Johnson, DB, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Quinten Johnson, DB, Sr., St. John's

DeAndre Jules, DL, Sr., Northwest

Luke Lindenfeldar, DB, Sr., Broad Run

Nick Lockhart, DL, Sr., Woodgrove

Tre Maxwell, LB, Sr., Centreville

Derek McCandless, DB, Sr., Loudoun County

Mordecai McDaniel, DB, Sr., St. John's

Jalen McLeod, LB, Jr., Friendship Collegiate

Jack Mueck, LB, Sr., South County

Tizlam Muhammad, DL, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Gurlal Nijjar, DL, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Charlie O'Connor, DL, Jr., Paul VI

Andrew Oni, LB, Sr., Gaithersburg

Quinn Osborne, LB, Jr., McNamara

Jacob Purcell, DL, Sr., Northern

Nick Reynolds, DB, Sr., Huntingtown

Trey Rucker, DB, Sr., Flint Hill

Antoine Sampah, LB, Jr., Woodbridge

Mekhail Sherman, LB, Jr., St. John's

Hunter Stewart, LB, Sr., Gonzaga

Timothy Swope, LB, Sr., St. John's

Max Tempchin, DL, Sr., Blake

Salim Turner-Muhammad, DB, Sr., Episcopal

Jalen Williams, DB, Sr., Landon

Mekhi Williams, DB, Sr., C.H. Flowers

AJ Woods, DB, Sr., Northwest

Max Wysocki, DB, Sr., Madison

Dalton Young, LB, Sr., Champe

— Text by Michael Errigo