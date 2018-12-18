The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for football — offense:
Offensive Player of the Year
DeMarcco Hellams, WR, Sr., DeMatha
Every team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference got to know Hellams very well this season as he continually made big plays on both sides of the ball for the Stags. On offense he had 78 receptions for 1,469 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense he had 12 interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, and 91 tackles. In the WCAC semifinals he had two touchdowns, two interceptions and a punt block. Committed to play defensive back at Alabama.
First team
Ben Ball, OL, Sr., Stone Bridge
Senior helped set up a dominant ground game for the Bulldogs, who averaged 42 points per game in the regular season.
TyQuan Brown, KR/RB, Sr., Freedom-Woodbridge
A threat to score every time he touched the ball, Brown finished with 2,584 yards this season and is now Prince William County’s all-time leading rusher.
Justin Duenkel, K/P, Sr., Flint Hill
Virginia commit made 51 of 52 extra points this season and forced a touchback on 62 of his 80 kickoffs.
Jean Germain, OL, Sr., Paint Branch
The 6-foot-5 player helped anchor the Panthers’ line during a one-loss regular season. Will play at Towson.
William Harrod, OL, Sr., National Christian
Florida commit had more than 60 pancake blocks this season.
Jordan Houston, RB, Sr., Flint Hill
Maryland commit led the Huskies to a second consecutive undefeated season and Virginia Independent School Athletic Association title with 1,582 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Rakim Jarrett, WR, Jr., St. John’s
Dynamic athlete helped lead the Cadets to an undefeated regular season with 763 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.
Mason Lunsford, OL, Sr., Good Counsel
Maryland commit handled some of the area’s best pass rushers in WCAC play and helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher.
Dakwandre Marshall, RB, Sr., Falls Church
The strong and shifty player could not be stopped this year, totaling 2,707 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns. Will play at Morgan State.
John Marshall, WR, Sr., Gonzaga
Navy commit finished with 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches, including the game-winning Hail Mary grab in the WCAC championship game.
Jakai Moore, OL, Sr.,Patriot
Dominant guard was key for the Pioneers' offense this season as they finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
Caleb Williams, QB, So., Gonzaga
Sophomore led the Eagles to their first WCAC championship since 2002, throwing for 2,624 yards and 26 touchdowns, including the last-second, 60-yard game-winner in the title game.
Ethon Williams, WR, Sr., Broadneck
Boston College commit owns the Maryland state record for most touchdown receptions (53) in a career after grabbing 22 of them this season.
Second team
Sam Galletta, OL, Sr., Tuscarora
Mitch Griffis, QB, Jr., Broad Run
Rian Haigler, OL, Sr., St. John's
Isaiah Hazel, WR, Sr., Wise
Payton Hunter, KR, Sr., Stone Bridge
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Jr., DeMatha
Noelly Miller, WR, Sr., Wootton
Logan Moyer, OL, Sr., Quince Orchard
Wande Owens, RB, Sr., Glenelg
Luke Petitbon, OL, Jr., Gonzaga
Sam Renzi, K, Jr., Mount Vernon
Cam Ross, WR, Sr., St. John’s
Landon Tengwall, OL, So., Good Counsel
Honorable mention
Kianoush Afshar, OL, Sr., Bullis
Dwayne Allick, OL, Jr., DeMatha
Riley Allison, K/P, Sr., W.T. Woodson
T’Kai Ayoola, RB, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Brayden Bapst, WR, Sr., St. John's
Nick Barts, QB, Sr., Loudoun County
Konner Blount-Foster, WR, Jr., St. Charles
Ben Castellano, WR, Sr., Woodgrove
Jimmy Christ, OL, Jr., Dominion
Ron Cook Jr., RB, Sr., St. John's
Marquez Cooper, RB, Jr., Quince Orchard
Norman Douglas, QB, Sr., Paint Branch
Corey Dyches, WR, Jr., Potomac (Md.)
Jack Esquivel, QB, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Olu Fashanu, OL, Jr., Gonzaga
Trent Gaskins, RB, Sr., Thomas Stone
Amir Gerald, RB, Sr., Wilson
Joseph Groves, WR, Jr., Loudoun County
Jalen Hampton, RB, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Brian Hannibal, OL, Jr., Blake
Anton Harrison, OL, Jr., Carroll
Cam Hart, WR, Sr., Good Counsel
Lamonte James, RB, Sr., Woodbridge
Michael Janis, QB, Sr., Churchill
Elijah Jeffries, KR, Sr., Justice
Jermaine Johnson, WR, Sr., DeMatha
Tyler Johnson, RB, Sr., South County
Noah Kim, QB, Jr., Westfield
Josh Krcik, WR, Sr., Northeast
Ka'Ron Lewis, OL, Sr., South River
Ryan Linthicum, OL, So., Damascus
Dominic Logan-Nealy, KR, Sr., DeMatha
Dre Mackall, RB, Sr., Calvert
Sol-Jay Maiava, QB, Jr., St. John's
Chris Martin, WR, So., Long Reach
Cole Matthiesen, WR, Sr., St. Albans
Notah McCabe, OL, Sr., North Point
Eric McKan III, RB, Sr., Bullis
Nick Mell, RB, Sr., Stone Bridge
Latrele Palmer, RB, Sr., Good Counsel
Aaryn Parks, OL, Jr., National Christian
Evan Patterson, K/P, Sr., North Point
Rayjuon Pringle, WR, Sr., Hayfield
Keilan Robinson, RB, Sr., St. John’s
Walter Rouse, OL, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Osita Smith, WR, Sr., Wilde Lake
Jamal Speaks, RB, Sr., Ballou
Gavin Stone, K/P, Sr., Riverside
Aaron Strauss, WR, Sr., Wootton
Ronnell St. John, QB, Sr., Bell
Sam Sweeney, KR, Sr., Gonzaga
Miles Thompson, QB, Sr., Flint Hill
Nick Turbyfill, OL, Sr., Briar Woods
Nick Wagman, OL, Sr., Churchill
Graham Walker, QB, Sr., Woodgrove
Fonnae Webb, QB, Jr., Mount Vernon
Asa Williams, QB, Jr., North Point
Quinton Williams, QB, Sr., Wise
Armani Wooden, RB, Sr., Suitland
Bizzet Woodley, WR, Sr., Westfield
Jonathan Wynn, RB, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
— Text by Michael Errigo