

DeMatha senior DeMarcco Hellams is the 2018 All-Met Offensive Player of the Year. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for football — offense:

Offensive Player of the Year

DeMarcco Hellams, WR, Sr., DeMatha

Every team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference got to know Hellams very well this season as he continually made big plays on both sides of the ball for the Stags. On offense he had 78 receptions for 1,469 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense he had 12 interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, and 91 tackles. In the WCAC semifinals he had two touchdowns, two interceptions and a punt block. Committed to play defensive back at Alabama.

First team

Ben Ball, OL, Sr., Stone Bridge

Senior helped set up a dominant ground game for the Bulldogs, who averaged 42 points per game in the regular season.

TyQuan Brown, KR/RB, Sr., Freedom-Woodbridge

A threat to score every time he touched the ball, Brown finished with 2,584 yards this season and is now Prince William County’s all-time leading rusher.

Justin Duenkel, K/P, Sr., Flint Hill

Virginia commit made 51 of 52 extra points this season and forced a touchback on 62 of his 80 kickoffs.

Jean Germain, OL, Sr., Paint Branch

The 6-foot-5 player helped anchor the Panthers’ line during a one-loss regular season. Will play at Towson.

William Harrod, OL, Sr., National Christian

Florida commit had more than 60 pancake blocks this season.

Jordan Houston, RB, Sr., Flint Hill

Maryland commit led the Huskies to a second consecutive undefeated season and Virginia Independent School Athletic Association title with 1,582 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Jr., St. John’s

Dynamic athlete helped lead the Cadets to an undefeated regular season with 763 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

Mason Lunsford, OL, Sr., Good Counsel

Maryland commit handled some of the area’s best pass rushers in WCAC play and helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher.

Dakwandre Marshall, RB, Sr., Falls Church

The strong and shifty player could not be stopped this year, totaling 2,707 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns. Will play at Morgan State.

John Marshall, WR, Sr., Gonzaga

Navy commit finished with 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches, including the game-winning Hail Mary grab in the WCAC championship game.

Jakai Moore, OL, Sr.,Patriot

Dominant guard was key for the Pioneers' offense this season as they finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

Caleb Williams, QB, So., Gonzaga

Sophomore led the Eagles to their first WCAC championship since 2002, throwing for 2,624 yards and 26 touchdowns, including the last-second, 60-yard game-winner in the title game.

Ethon Williams, WR, Sr., Broadneck

Boston College commit owns the Maryland state record for most touchdown receptions (53) in a career after grabbing 22 of them this season.



From left: Ethon Williams, John Marshall, DeMarcco Hellams, Caleb Williams, Jordan Houston, Mason Lunsford, Rakim Jarrett, Jakai Moore, Dakwandre Marshall, Ben Ball, Justin Duenkel, William Harrod, TyQuan Brown, Jean Germain. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Second team

Sam Galletta, OL, Sr., Tuscarora

Mitch Griffis, QB, Jr., Broad Run

Rian Haigler, OL, Sr., St. John's

Isaiah Hazel, WR, Sr., Wise

Payton Hunter, KR, Sr., Stone Bridge

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Jr., DeMatha

Noelly Miller, WR, Sr., Wootton

Logan Moyer, OL, Sr., Quince Orchard

Wande Owens, RB, Sr., Glenelg

Luke Petitbon, OL, Jr., Gonzaga

Sam Renzi, K, Jr., Mount Vernon

Cam Ross, WR, Sr., St. John’s

Landon Tengwall, OL, So., Good Counsel

Honorable mention

Kianoush Afshar, OL, Sr., Bullis

Dwayne Allick, OL, Jr., DeMatha

Riley Allison, K/P, Sr., W.T. Woodson

T’Kai Ayoola, RB, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Brayden Bapst, WR, Sr., St. John's

Nick Barts, QB, Sr., Loudoun County

Konner Blount-Foster, WR, Jr., St. Charles

Ben Castellano, WR, Sr., Woodgrove

Jimmy Christ, OL, Jr., Dominion

Ron Cook Jr., RB, Sr., St. John's

Marquez Cooper, RB, Jr., Quince Orchard

Norman Douglas, QB, Sr., Paint Branch

Corey Dyches, WR, Jr., Potomac (Md.)

Jack Esquivel, QB, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Olu Fashanu, OL, Jr., Gonzaga

Trent Gaskins, RB, Sr., Thomas Stone

Amir Gerald, RB, Sr., Wilson

Joseph Groves, WR, Jr., Loudoun County

Jalen Hampton, RB, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Brian Hannibal, OL, Jr., Blake

Anton Harrison, OL, Jr., Carroll

Cam Hart, WR, Sr., Good Counsel

Lamonte James, RB, Sr., Woodbridge

Michael Janis, QB, Sr., Churchill

Elijah Jeffries, KR, Sr., Justice

Jermaine Johnson, WR, Sr., DeMatha

Tyler Johnson, RB, Sr., South County

Noah Kim, QB, Jr., Westfield

Josh Krcik, WR, Sr., Northeast

Ka'Ron Lewis, OL, Sr., South River

Ryan Linthicum, OL, So., Damascus

Dominic Logan-Nealy, KR, Sr., DeMatha

Dre Mackall, RB, Sr., Calvert

Sol-Jay Maiava, QB, Jr., St. John's

Chris Martin, WR, So., Long Reach

Cole Matthiesen, WR, Sr., St. Albans

Notah McCabe, OL, Sr., North Point

Eric McKan III, RB, Sr., Bullis

Nick Mell, RB, Sr., Stone Bridge

Latrele Palmer, RB, Sr., Good Counsel

Aaryn Parks, OL, Jr., National Christian

Evan Patterson, K/P, Sr., North Point

Rayjuon Pringle, WR, Sr., Hayfield

Keilan Robinson, RB, Sr., St. John’s

Walter Rouse, OL, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Osita Smith, WR, Sr., Wilde Lake

Jamal Speaks, RB, Sr., Ballou

Gavin Stone, K/P, Sr., Riverside

Aaron Strauss, WR, Sr., Wootton

Ronnell St. John, QB, Sr., Bell

Sam Sweeney, KR, Sr., Gonzaga

Miles Thompson, QB, Sr., Flint Hill

Nick Turbyfill, OL, Sr., Briar Woods

Nick Wagman, OL, Sr., Churchill

Graham Walker, QB, Sr., Woodgrove

Fonnae Webb, QB, Jr., Mount Vernon

Asa Williams, QB, Jr., North Point

Quinton Williams, QB, Sr., Wise

Armani Wooden, RB, Sr., Suitland

Bizzet Woodley, WR, Sr., Westfield

Jonathan Wynn, RB, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

— Text by Michael Errigo