

Annandale sophomore Julia Ghiselli is the 2018 All-Met girls' cross-country athlete of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for girls' cross-country:

Athlete of the Year

Julia Ghiselli, So., Annandale

Ghiselli finished first at the Gunston District championship (18:03), first at the Virginia 6A Occoquan Regional (17:54) and fifth at the Virginia Class 6 state championship (19:04). The highlight of Ghiselli’s sophomore season came at the Glory Days Invitational, where she won in 16:57. At the Foot Locker South Regional, she finished 27th (18:14).

First team

Anna Coffin, Sr., Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County champion finished third in the Maryland 4A state meet (19:19). Coffin had wins at the Spiked Shoe Invitational, Bull Run Invitational and Frank Keyser Invitational.

Piper Dean, So., Yorktown

In her first cross-country season, Dean finished in fourth place at the Virginia Class 6 state meet (18:59). She was also the Glory Days Invitational champion, Virginia Class 6 Region D runner-up and Liberty District runner-up.

Claudia Dolan, Sr., Northern

The Maryland commit finished second in the Maryland 3A state meet (19:12) and helped lead the Patriots to their third straight state championship.

Ricky Fetterolf, So., Loudoun Valley

The Virginia Class 4 individual state champion (18:23) led the Vikings to their first state championship in their new class against seven-time defending champion Blacksburg. Fetterolf finished her season by placing eighth at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (18:05).

Chase Kappeler, Sr., West Springfield

Kappeler was the Virginia Class 6 state runner-up and Patriot District champion (18:03). She finished her season with a 65th-place finish at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals.

Ava Nicely, Jr., Wilson

Nicely finished second at the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championships (21:01) and was the D.C. State Athletic Association champion (19:41). Both performances helped the Tigers to DCIAA and DCSAA team titles.

Oakley Olson, So., Huntingtown

Olson won the Maryland 3A championship meet (18:59) after finishing as runner-up at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships and Maryland 3A South region meet. She concluded her season by placing 11th at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (18:22).

Coach of the Year

Chris Pellegrini, West Springfield

In his 17th year coaching the Spartans, Pellegrini, an instructional assistant in the school’s special education department, guided his team to district, region and state championships.

Second team

Natalie Bardach, Sr., Marshall

Ellie Desmond, Jr., Broad Run

Ava Hassebrock, Sr., Tuscarora

Bronwyn Patterson, So., South River

Eva Smith-Perry, Sr., Washington-Lee

Nandini Satsangi, Sr., Poolesville

Charlotte Turesson, So., Richard Montgomery

Honorable mention

Elise Abbe, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Tess Brinkmann, So., O’Connell

Alyssa Combs, Jr., Severna Park

Mollie Fenn, Fr., Broadneck

Bethany Graham, Jr., Champe

Sophia Hanway, So., National Cathedral

Sophie Hudak, Sr., Woodgrove

Anna Janke, Jr., Broadneck

Katie Kaneko, Fr., Sherwood

Megan Lynch, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Hannah Mack, So., Northern

Ally Mitchell, Fr., St. Andrews

Nelle Ray, So., Leonardtown

Sophie Tedesco, Jr., Marshall

Laura Webb, Sr., Woodbridge

— Text by Jackie Budko