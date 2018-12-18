The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for girls' cross-country:
Athlete of the Year
Julia Ghiselli, So., Annandale
Ghiselli finished first at the Gunston District championship (18:03), first at the Virginia 6A Occoquan Regional (17:54) and fifth at the Virginia Class 6 state championship (19:04). The highlight of Ghiselli’s sophomore season came at the Glory Days Invitational, where she won in 16:57. At the Foot Locker South Regional, she finished 27th (18:14).
First team
Anna Coffin, Sr., Annapolis
The Anne Arundel County champion finished third in the Maryland 4A state meet (19:19). Coffin had wins at the Spiked Shoe Invitational, Bull Run Invitational and Frank Keyser Invitational.
Piper Dean, So., Yorktown
In her first cross-country season, Dean finished in fourth place at the Virginia Class 6 state meet (18:59). She was also the Glory Days Invitational champion, Virginia Class 6 Region D runner-up and Liberty District runner-up.
Claudia Dolan, Sr., Northern
The Maryland commit finished second in the Maryland 3A state meet (19:12) and helped lead the Patriots to their third straight state championship.
Ricky Fetterolf, So., Loudoun Valley
The Virginia Class 4 individual state champion (18:23) led the Vikings to their first state championship in their new class against seven-time defending champion Blacksburg. Fetterolf finished her season by placing eighth at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (18:05).
Chase Kappeler, Sr., West Springfield
Kappeler was the Virginia Class 6 state runner-up and Patriot District champion (18:03). She finished her season with a 65th-place finish at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals.
Ava Nicely, Jr., Wilson
Nicely finished second at the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championships (21:01) and was the D.C. State Athletic Association champion (19:41). Both performances helped the Tigers to DCIAA and DCSAA team titles.
Oakley Olson, So., Huntingtown
Olson won the Maryland 3A championship meet (18:59) after finishing as runner-up at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships and Maryland 3A South region meet. She concluded her season by placing 11th at Nike Cross Southeast Regionals (18:22).
Coach of the Year
Chris Pellegrini, West Springfield
In his 17th year coaching the Spartans, Pellegrini, an instructional assistant in the school’s special education department, guided his team to district, region and state championships.
Second team
Natalie Bardach, Sr., Marshall
Ellie Desmond, Jr., Broad Run
Ava Hassebrock, Sr., Tuscarora
Bronwyn Patterson, So., South River
Eva Smith-Perry, Sr., Washington-Lee
Nandini Satsangi, Sr., Poolesville
Charlotte Turesson, So., Richard Montgomery
Honorable mention
Elise Abbe, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Tess Brinkmann, So., O’Connell
Alyssa Combs, Jr., Severna Park
Mollie Fenn, Fr., Broadneck
Bethany Graham, Jr., Champe
Sophia Hanway, So., National Cathedral
Sophie Hudak, Sr., Woodgrove
Anna Janke, Jr., Broadneck
Katie Kaneko, Fr., Sherwood
Megan Lynch, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Hannah Mack, So., Northern
Ally Mitchell, Fr., St. Andrews
Nelle Ray, So., Leonardtown
Sophie Tedesco, Jr., Marshall
Laura Webb, Sr., Woodbridge
— Text by Jackie Budko