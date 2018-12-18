

Good Counsel senior Heather Hinz is the 2018 All-Met girls' soccer player of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for girls’ soccer:

Player of the Year

Heather Hinz, GK, Sr., Good Counsel

The long goalkeeper who can make athletic and quick saves was the centerpiece of the Falcons’ Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship run. A two-time All-Met first-team honoree, Hinz posted 11 shutouts over 17 games against some of the nation’s top opponents and in one of the area’s most competitive leagues. The South Carolina signee finished her career with 50 shutouts and an 89 percent save rate.

First team

Kiersten Crowley, D, Sr., Severna Park

Over the Falcons’ 19 games, Crowley helped generate 16 shutouts while pacing her team to the Maryland 4A semifinals.

Rachel Deresky, F, So., Northern

With an area-high 47 goals, the Vanderbilt commit led the Patriots to their first Maryland 3A championship.

Abby Hanks, D, Sr., Spalding

Among the area’s most versatile players, Hanks connected on eight assists and captained nine shutouts for the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A runner-up. Will play at Clemson.

Fifi Iluyomade, F, Sr., Spalding

The motor of the Cavaliers’ dynamic offense, she was a force anywhere around the box in one of Maryland’s most competitive leagues, recording 19 goals and three assists. Will play at American.

Mia Isaac, MF, Sr., Huntingtown

The Maryland signee pushed the Hurricanes to an undefeated regular season and the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title with 16 goals and six assists.

Jameese Joseph, F, Sr., Good Counsel

Called “uncheckable” by an opposing coach, Joseph tallied 30 goals and seven assists as the Falcons claimed the WCAC crown. Will play at N.C. State.

Sophia Michalski-Cooper, MF, Jr., South River

After an array of injuries befell her team, Michalski-Cooper emerged as Anne Arundel County’s top star by organizing the Seahawks on both sides of the field and finishing with 10 goals and nine assists.

Jane Olcott, F, Sr., Churchill

The Villanova signee, whom an opposing coach tabbed “unguardable” in one-on-one situations, recorded 17 goals and 18 assists for one of Montgomery County’s top teams to earn United Soccer Coaches high school all-America honors.

Kiki Rice, F, Fr., Sidwell Friends

In one of the most impressive seasons for a freshman in Independent School League history, Rice notched 42 goals and 12 assists while powering the Quakers to ISL AA and D.C. State Athletic Association championships.

Katie Stender-Moore, GK, Sr., Whitman

Headlining one of the area’s best defenses, Stender-Moore was the catalyst of the Vikings’ Maryland 4A championship appearance with her crucial saves down the stretch. Will play at Washington University in St. Louis.

Brigette Wang, F, Sr., River Hill

By scoring almost whenever the Hawks needed a goal, Wang propelled Howard County’s top team to 17 straight wins and its third consecutive Maryland 2A title.

Coach of the Year

Ryan Alexander, Sidwell Friends

After graduating six of his starters from last season, Alexander guided a young Quakers team to the ISL AA regular season and tournament titles before winning the program’s first DCSAA championship. The Quakers' coach since 2012, Alexander fit eight underclassman starters into his possession-based system to finish 18-1-1 for the program’s best-ever campaign.

Second team

Julianna Bonner, F, Sr., Wilde Lake

Lindsey Brick, D, Jr., Quince Orchard

Makenna Dean, F, Sr., Broadneck

Maliah Morris, F, Sr., St. John’s

Kaitlyn Parks, GK, Sr., Northern

Danielle Poindexter, D, Sr., River Hill

Grace Sherman, MF, Sr., Potomac School

Danielle Soto, MF, Sr., Georgetown Day

Eliza Turner, MF, So., National Cathedral

Morgan Wiese, D, Sr., Whitman

Whitney Wiley, F, Sr., Flint Hill

Honorable mention

Cailynn Adelman, D, Sr. Northwest

Maggie Basse, MF, Sr., O’Connell

Peyton Carney, F, Sr., McDonough

Alycia Dowling, MF, Sr., Damascus

Haley Downin, F, Sr., Chesapeake

Lily Dunbar, MF, Sr., Wilde Lake

Kate Faraone, MF, Jr., Quince Orchard

Audrey Flanagan, MF, Jr., Huntingtown

Erin Halper, MF, Sr., Mount Hebron

Hope Hillegass, D, So., Georgetown Visitation

Ally Holden, GK, Sr., Walter Johnson

London Lewis, F, Jr., Calvert

Madelin Mejia, MF, Sr., Parkdale

Maddy Merrill, F, Sr., Blair

K.P. Perry, F, Jr., McNamara

Jenna Snead, MF, Sr., Spalding

Blair Van’t Hoff, MF, Sr., Reservoir

Aly Wagner, MF, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Charlotte Westermann, F, Sr., Washington International

Anna Young, MF, Jr., Good Counsel

— Text by Kyle Melnick