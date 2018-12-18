

Northwest senior Jenaisya Moore is the 2018 All-Met volleyball player of the year. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for volleyball:

Player of the Year

Jenaisya Moore, OH, Sr., Northwest

Ohio State commit led the Jaguars to a 77-2 record in her four years at Northwest. Moore had 103 kills in the playoffs this season to lead the team to its fourth straight Maryland 4A title. Four-time All-Met averaged 5.2 kills per set this year.

First team

Lauren Antonucci, S, Sr., St. John’s

With 850 assists, Antonucci was instrumental in the Cadets clinching their sixth consecutive D.C. State Athletic Association crown.

Megan Bukala, OH, Sr., Loudoun County

Bukala battled through injuries throughout the season to lead the Raiders with 386 kills and to their seventh straight Virginia state title.

Stephanie Der, L, Sr., Chantilly

Regarded by many coaches as the best libero in the area, the George Mason commit led the Chargers to their first Virginia Class 6 title.

Celie Feighery, OH/S, Sr., Chantilly

The all-region MVP was a six-rotation player and the focal point of the undefeated Chargers squad with 238 kills and 397 assists.

Krissy O’Malley, S, Sr., Flint Hill

The Liberty commit finished her illustrious high school career with 3,245 assists and earned all-conference and all-state honors every year.

Mary Page, OH, So., Paul VI

The WCAC player of the year had 421 kills this season to guide the Panthers to their first conference title since 2002.

Sydney Reed, OH, Jr., Flint Hill

Reed was the centerpiece of the offense for a Huskies team that won the Independent School League AA tournament, Metro City championship and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I tournament.

Lisa Zoch, OH, Sr., Atholton

Zoch was the best player on a Raiders squad that won its second Maryland 3A title in the past three seasons.

Coach of the Year

Charles Ezigbo, Chantilly

In his 18th year of coaching, Ezigbo guided Chantilly to a 29-0 record and its first state title. Under his tutelage, the Chargers lost just three sets this season. “Winning the state title is going to stick with the school,“ he said the night of their victory. “Going undefeated was just a bonus.”

Second team

Madison Bowser, MB, Sr., Colgan

Morgahn Fingall, MB, Sr., Chantilly

Kirah Johnson, MB, Jr., Westfield

Kaliyah Moss, MB, Jr., Magruder

Jessica Page, L, Sr., Paul VI

Denver Pugh, OH, Jr., Flint Hill

Rachel Richardson, OH, So., St. John’s

Peyton Yamagata, OH, Jr., Stone Bridge

Honorable mention

Shannon Baily, OH, Sr., Falls Church

Helen Boyles, OH, Sr., Stone Bridge

Katelyn Clarke, OH, Jr., South County

Thandiwe Eversley, L, Sr., Georgetown Day

Olivia Franke, MB, Jr., Langley

Kristin Lough, S, Jr., Colgan

Nalani Lyde, OH, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Kelley Moriarty, S, Sr., O’Connell

Riley Parchment, L, Jr., Holy Cross

Chelsea Penfield, MB/OH, Sr., Middleburg Academy

Maya Sapsford, S, Sr., Maret

Mollie Simon, MB, Sr., Oakton

Lyric Snowden, MB, Jr., Wilson

Samanta Tarabella, OH, Sr., South River

Morgan Wilson, OH, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

— Text by David J. Kim