The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for volleyball:
Player of the Year
Jenaisya Moore, OH, Sr., Northwest
Ohio State commit led the Jaguars to a 77-2 record in her four years at Northwest. Moore had 103 kills in the playoffs this season to lead the team to its fourth straight Maryland 4A title. Four-time All-Met averaged 5.2 kills per set this year.
First team
Lauren Antonucci, S, Sr., St. John’s
With 850 assists, Antonucci was instrumental in the Cadets clinching their sixth consecutive D.C. State Athletic Association crown.
Megan Bukala, OH, Sr., Loudoun County
Bukala battled through injuries throughout the season to lead the Raiders with 386 kills and to their seventh straight Virginia state title.
Stephanie Der, L, Sr., Chantilly
Regarded by many coaches as the best libero in the area, the George Mason commit led the Chargers to their first Virginia Class 6 title.
Celie Feighery, OH/S, Sr., Chantilly
The all-region MVP was a six-rotation player and the focal point of the undefeated Chargers squad with 238 kills and 397 assists.
Krissy O’Malley, S, Sr., Flint Hill
The Liberty commit finished her illustrious high school career with 3,245 assists and earned all-conference and all-state honors every year.
Mary Page, OH, So., Paul VI
The WCAC player of the year had 421 kills this season to guide the Panthers to their first conference title since 2002.
Sydney Reed, OH, Jr., Flint Hill
Reed was the centerpiece of the offense for a Huskies team that won the Independent School League AA tournament, Metro City championship and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I tournament.
Lisa Zoch, OH, Sr., Atholton
Zoch was the best player on a Raiders squad that won its second Maryland 3A title in the past three seasons.
Coach of the Year
Charles Ezigbo, Chantilly
In his 18th year of coaching, Ezigbo guided Chantilly to a 29-0 record and its first state title. Under his tutelage, the Chargers lost just three sets this season. “Winning the state title is going to stick with the school,“ he said the night of their victory. “Going undefeated was just a bonus.”
Second team
Madison Bowser, MB, Sr., Colgan
Morgahn Fingall, MB, Sr., Chantilly
Kirah Johnson, MB, Jr., Westfield
Kaliyah Moss, MB, Jr., Magruder
Jessica Page, L, Sr., Paul VI
Denver Pugh, OH, Jr., Flint Hill
Rachel Richardson, OH, So., St. John’s
Peyton Yamagata, OH, Jr., Stone Bridge
Honorable mention
Shannon Baily, OH, Sr., Falls Church
Helen Boyles, OH, Sr., Stone Bridge
Katelyn Clarke, OH, Jr., South County
Thandiwe Eversley, L, Sr., Georgetown Day
Olivia Franke, MB, Jr., Langley
Kristin Lough, S, Jr., Colgan
Nalani Lyde, OH, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Kelley Moriarty, S, Sr., O’Connell
Riley Parchment, L, Jr., Holy Cross
Chelsea Penfield, MB/OH, Sr., Middleburg Academy
Maya Sapsford, S, Sr., Maret
Mollie Simon, MB, Sr., Oakton
Lyric Snowden, MB, Jr., Wilson
Samanta Tarabella, OH, Sr., South River
Morgan Wilson, OH, Sr., Freedom-South Riding
