

Nick Foles and the Eagles found new playoff life with their win over the Rams. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

There are two weekends left in the NFL regular season and still seven playoff spots up for grabs, though that number could shrink considerably after Week 16′s action. Read on for all the clinching and elimination scenarios.

Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. x-Kansas City (11-3)

2. Houston (10-4)

3. New England (9-5)

4. Pittsburgh (8-5-1)

5. x-Los Angeles (11-3)

6. Baltimore (8-6, holds tiebreaker over Titans and Colts via better conference record)

x-clinched playoff berth

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Chiefs (11-3): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Chargers loss. The Chiefs will clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chargers loss and a Texans loss/tie, or a win combined with a Chargers loss plus six wins from the following teams: Giants, Bucs, Patriots, Bengals, Packers, Steelers, 49ers and Cardinals.

Texans (10-4): Houston will clinch the AFC South with a win/tie, or a Titans loss/tie plus a Colts loss/tie. The Texans will clinch a first-round bye with a win combined with a Patriots loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Patriots loss. Houston will clinch a playoff berth with a Steelers loss, or a Ravens loss/tie, or a number of other scenarios playing out.

Patriots (9-5): New England will clinch the AFC East with a win/tie, or a Dolphins loss/tie.

Steelers (8-5-1): Pittsburgh will clinch the AFC North with a win combined with a Ravens loss/tie, or a tie and a Ravens loss. The Steelers will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with losses by the Titans and Colts.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Chargers (11-3): Los Angeles, which has clinched a playoff berth, will be eliminated from AFC West title contention with a loss combined with a Chiefs win.

Ravens (8-6): Baltimore will be eliminated from AFC North title contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a tie and a Steelers win. The Ravens will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie and a Titans win, or a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, Titans tie and Colts win.

Colts (8-6): Indianapolis will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss/tie or a Texans win/tie. The Colts will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss plus the following results: Ravens win, Steelers win, Dolphins win, Patriots win/tie, Bengals win, Falcons win, Bucs win, Raiders lose and Texans lose.

Titans (8-6): Tennessee will be eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss/tie or a Texans win/tie. The Titans will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win and Ravens win.

Dolphins (7-7): Miami will be eliminated from AFC East title contention with a loss/tie, or a Patriots win/tie. The Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or with a number of other scenarios playing out.

Browns (6-7-1): Cleveland cannot win the AFC North. It will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie, or a Titans win/tie, or a Colts win/tie, or a Ravens win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Broncos (6-8), Bengals (6-8), Bills (5-9), Jaguars (4-10), Jets (4-10), Raiders (3-11).

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. xy-Saints (12-2)

2. xy-Rams (11-3)

3. xy-Bears (10-4)

4. Cowboys (8-6)

5. Seahawks (8-6)

6. Vikings (7-6-1)

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Saints (12-2): New Orleans will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win, or a tie combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a Rams loss combined with a Bears loss/tie. The Saints will clinch a first-round bye with a tie, or a Rams loss, or a Bears loss/tie.

Rams (11-3): Los Angeles will clinch a first-round bye with a win combined with a Bears loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Bears loss.

Bears (10-4): Chicago will clinch at least the No. 3 seed with a win/tie, or a Cowboys loss/tie.

Cowboys (8-6): Dallas, whose ceiling is the No. 4 seed, will clinch the NFC East with a win, or a tie combined with an Eagles loss/tie and a Redskins loss/tie, or with losses by both the Eagles and Redskins. The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a tie combined with a Vikings loss.

Seahawks (8-6): There are 25 scenarios in which Seattle can clinch a playoff spot, all but two of them involving a win. The simplest scenarios are a win combined with a Redskins loss/tie, or a win/tie combined with a Vikings loss. The Seahawks also can clinch a playoff spot with a tie combined with a Redskins loss and an Eagles loss/tie.

NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Redskins (7-7): Washington will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a loss, or a Cowboys win, or a tie combined with a Cowboys tie. The Redskins will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with an Eagles win, or a loss combined with a Vikings win and a Seahawks win/tie.

Eagles (7-7): Philadelphia will be eliminated from NFC East title contention with a Cowboys win, or a loss/tie combined with a Cowboys tie. There are a number of ways the Eagles can be eliminated from playoff contention, most simply with a loss combined with a Vikings win, or a loss combined with a Vikings tie and a Panthers loss/tie.

Panthers (6-8): Most simply, Carolina will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a Vikings win. There are a number of other elimination scenarios involving a Panthers tie, or a combination of wins/ties by other teams. Carolina only can reach the No. 6 seed in the NFC bracket.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Packers (5-8-1), Falcons (5-9), Bucs (5-9), Giants (5-9), Lions (5-9), 49ers (4-10), Cardinals (3-11).