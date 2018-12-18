

Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) has played in the slot most of the season, but Coach Jay Gruden says he likes the way he has played when outside as well. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins defense has remained relatively unscathed during the team’s injury-riddled season. But the team’s 19th player to go on injured reserve was cornerback Joshua Holsey, who suffered a season-ending partial ACL tear in Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, just one day after being activated from the practice squad.

That creates some decisions for Jay Gruden and his coaching staff in terms of how to approach the Redskins' defensive backfield.

Gruden decided to activate Holsey against the Jags and play him at the slot cornerback, or nickelback, position, with Fabian Moreau bumping out wide to play opposite Josh Norman. Quinton Dunbar and Norman were the outside starters for much of the season, but a lingering nerve issue in Dunbar’s leg eventually landed him on injured reserve. When Dunbar was out, rookies Greg Stroman and Danny Johnson had handled the outside work, as the coaching staff wanted to allow Moreau to continue to develop in the slot. They moved the 2017 third-round pick to the position this season after Kendall Fuller was sent to Kansas City as part of the trade for Alex Smith.

[In a Redskins season of wild swings, Jay Gruden continues to stay the course]

That changed recently following some up-and-down performances from Stroman and Johnson, and Stroman was inactive Sunday following the decision to bring up Holsey.

“It wasn’t punishment or we were down on Stroman or Danny,” Gruden said.

The coach’s preference following Holsey’s injury seems to be to keeping Moreau outside, which would leave Stroman, Johnson or fellow rookie Adonis Alexander to work as the slot corner.

“Yeah, that’s something we’ve got to talk about," Gruden said. “I love the way that Fabian plays at corner, I really do. I think he’s got a chance to be an excellent corner down the road. We keep just moving him around week in and week out, so we can put Stroman back at nickel if need be. We, obviously can put Fabian in there and play Adonis and Stroman at corner, and that’s something we’ll talk about starting Wednesday.”

Things get even more complicated by the fact that Johnson suffered a knee injury and a finger dislocation last week, and his availability is currently unknown. Gruden said the team will have to add another cornerback if he can’t play.

The shuffle also brings the long-term status of Moreau into question. He was being groomed as the slot cornerback of the future, but will those plans be scrapped now that Gruden is happy with the way he plays outside? It’s unclear what that would mean, especially when Dunbar returns next season.

More Redskins coverage:

Redskins playoff scenarios: Two wins and a Kirk Cousins loss punch Washington’s ticket

Ryan Kerrigan leads defensive resurgence while moving up Redskins’ all-time sacks list

‘You can’t do anything but root for’ Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson