

Montae Nicholson, left, and Sydney A. Maggiore. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Washington Redskins defensive back Montae Nicholson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault early Tuesday after a drunken fight at a Northern Virginia shopping complex near the team’s practice facilities, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office.

The team said it is aware of the incident and in the process of gathering more information.

The fight began close to 2 a.m. when Nicholson and a female companion pulled up in a car and honked the horn at a man and woman in the 20400 block of Exchange Street in Ashburn, the sheriff’s office said.

Nicholson, 23, and Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, got out of the car and “then it turned physical,” said spokesman Kraig Troxell.

Nicholson is accused of assaulting the man, and Maggiore of striking the woman with a bottle, in addition to assaulting the man. Both Nicholson and Maggiore were held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The pair were arrested when they returned to the scene because Maggiore appears to have lost her keys and returned to look for them, Troxell said. He did not know whether Nicholson and Maggiore knew the victims, who were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The assault charge is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail.

“We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson,” Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie said in a statement. “We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details.”

Nicholson’s agent Joe Panos declined to comment.

Nicholson, 23, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Redskins in 2017 out of Michigan State. He played in eight games as a rookie but ended the season on injured reserve. Nicholson started seven games at safety this season, but lost his starting job when the team traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in late October. Nicholson has 65 career tackles and three interceptions.