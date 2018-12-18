

Josh Johnson during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Josh Johnson kept the Redskins relevant in the NFC playoff picture for at least one more week by leading Washington to a comeback win in Jacksonville on Sunday. At 7-7, the Redskins' playoff odds aren’t great, but there’s a decent chance they’ll be playing in January if they can find a way to win their final two games. If nothing else, Johnson has added some intrigue to the remainder of a season that seemed like it couldn’t end soon enough just a week ago.

NFL Network’s David Carr said watching a prone Johnson pound his fist against the turf to celebrate his first career win — nine years, two months and 12 days after his first NFL start — was his favorite moment of Week 15, which also included Bears lineman Charles Leno proposing to his girlfriend on the field after Chicago clinched the NFC North. In his “CBS Sports Minute” on Tuesday, Boomer Esiason praised Johnson, who went more than seven years between starts, for his perseverance.

Local pundits were equally impressed by the 32-year-old quarterback’s performance.

“Just hearing this guy talk, you can’t do anything but root for him,” former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall, who intercepted Johnson in the QB’s first career start, told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. “It wasn’t pretty, but it was a very Alex Smith-type of performance. He protected the ball, he got out of the pocket when he needed to, he made plays with his feet, and he threw some passes in there that you felt good about moving forward. . . . Watching the way that team performed against Jacksonville and then watching the way they came out last week and performed to start the game [against the Giants], it was a night and day difference. Those guys definitely felt like, or at least it appeared those guys felt they were much more energized knowing that Josh Johnson was going to be their quarterback.”

[Redskins' playoff ticket is punched with two wins and a Kirk Cousins loss]

“Whatever he might not have in terms of great talent, he has in terms of understanding what needs to happen,” Trevor Matich said on NBC Sports Washington’s postgame show. “And he understands the worst thing a quarterback can do, especially a backup quarterback coming in like he has, is to sit back there and wait for something to happen. If he sees it and he likes it, he hits it. If he sees it, doesn’t like it, or doesn’t recognize it, he’s gone. Either way, he made his positive plays and his mistakes fast.”

Johnson completed 16 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He posted a 93.9 QB rating, the best mark of his career, and rushed for 49 yards. For those who play fantasy football, he proved to be a better option at quarterback than Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Andrew Luck, among many others.

“He used his legs all day long to really generate the bulk of the key plays offensively on the day, until Adrian Peterson on the final drive,” Kevin Sheehan said of Johnson on his podcast. “That’s been missing from the Skins’ offense all year long, a quarterback making plays. Nine carries, 49 crucial yards on the day. His passing numbers weren’t great, but they weren’t awful, and [he made] no ill-advised throws. . . . For the most part, Josh Johnson gave the Redskins a chance against a good defensive team with another makeshift offensive line in front of him.”

Former Redskins running back Clinton Portis raved about Johnson’s passion, and his ability to command the offense despite being signed less than two weeks ago. With Smith recovering from a fractured leg and his status for the start of next season in doubt, Portis also wondered if there might be a spot for Johnson on the Redskins roster in 2019.

[Jay Gruden won't rule out a Colt McCoy return this season]

“I thought Josh did a great job,” Portis told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan. “Me, honestly, I actually think Johnson played himself into a role as the quarterback for next season. It’s hard to look at this roster and say, 'Well [Mark] Sanchez or Colt [McCoy] should be in front of him to finish out the season.’ Even if Colt comes back, I think Johnson gives you more of an opportunity because of scrambling ability. If you look at the passes Johnson throws, he throws a really pretty ball. He’s putting a ball in position where either his receiver catches it or no one catches it."

The stage is set for Johnson to lead an improbable playoff push like fellow career backup Todd Collins did for the Redskins in 2007, but the curtains could close on that show as soon as this weekend. The Titans, installed as 10-point favorites Saturday in Tennessee, should present a much stiffer challenge than the hapless Jaguars. Still, studying playoff scenarios in Week 16 beats speculating about who might be out of a job come the end of the year.

“Just when you thought there was no chance, chance shows up, and it shows up in a crazy fashion,” Doc Walker said on The Team 980. “It shows up by a young man that had been denied victory in the five prior opportunities he had. It showed up by a young man that hadn’t been under center in two years. It showed up by a man who had been with 13 other [teams]. Perseverance. They say never give up on yourself. [Sunday] was crazy. Was it textbook? Nope. Will it end up being shown again in Canton? Nope. But what it did was keep hope alive, and gave us, after five weeks, a victory Monday.”

“We are in the mix,” Walker’s colleague, Steve Czaban, said. “It was ugly, it was brutal, but thank God they won, because it will at least make this week interesting. And it gives us a break from the doom and gloom, for at least a couple of days.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Hail or Fail: Josh Johnson helps Redskins overcome halftime deficit for first time since 2016

Neither good nor bad, Redskins are once again emphatically indifferent

In a Redskins season of wild swings, Jay Gruden continues to stay the course

Redskins-Jaguars takeaways: Josh Johnson, lucky bounces lead to Washington win

For one game at least, the Redskins were all of the things they say they want to be

Alex Smith goes home from hospital after ‘difficult ride,’ with his NFL future still uncertain