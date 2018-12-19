

Quarterback Colt McCoy broke his fibula in a Dec. 3 loss to the Eagles. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy has been running in anticipation of a possible end-of-season comeback from a broken leg. McCoy said Wednesday that his leg feels good and he remains hopeful he might be able to return for the team’s last game of the season against Philadelphia, but declined to provide any further details of his recovery.

McCoy broke his fibula in a Dec. 3 loss to the Eagles.

Washington Coach Jay Gruden has not given a timetable for McCoy’s return. The Redskins have not put him on injured reserve, holding onto the possibility that McCoy will be healthy enough to play again this year. While McCoy has been working with trainers, he hasn’t come back to practice.

[Montae Nicholson won’t play in Redskins’ next game following assault charge, Jay Gruden says]

Other Redskins who did not practice on Wednesday included tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee), tight end Jordan Reed (ankle, foot) and wide receiver Maurice Harris (illness). Limited were linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder), defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis (shin) and Tim Settle (pectoral) and offensive linemen Trent Williams (thumb and wrist), Morgan Moses (ankle) and Tony Bergstrom (knee and ankle).

