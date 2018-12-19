

Redskins long snapper Andrew East (55) celebrates Dustin Hopkins's game-winning field goal in Jacksonville last Sunday. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Andrew East, the Redskins’ new long snapper, might be about the most anonymous man in the team’s locker room. After all, he was signed the day before last Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, and many of his new teammates might not have met him until he snapped the ball on kicker Dustin Hopkins’s game-winning field goal.

But there’s a good chance they had heard of his wife.

East is married to gymnast Shawn Johnson, who won a gold and three silver medals at the 2008 Olympics and later won a Dancing With the Stars competition.

[Montae Nicholson won’t play in Redskins’ next game following assault charge, Jay Gruden says]

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to brag on my wife and everybody be able to appreciate it,” East said. “But it’s cool talking with the other players, they brag about their wives too, for one reason or another. I think I’m the luckiest guy in the world and Shawn is a spectacular woman, but I don’t know if any of the guys in here even know who she is. Some of the coaches do, which is fine.”

East met Johnson through his brother, Guy, who is a professional cyclist and competed in the 2012 London Olympics. When Johnson started looking for colleges, she narrowed her choices to Stanford and Vanderbilt, where East played.

“I gave her a tour of Vandy and I did a good job,” he said, laughing.

They were engaged during a Chicago Cubs game in 2015 and married the following year and still live outside Nashville, where the Redskins play on Saturday. Johnson will be at the game, East said.

“She’s honestly just there [for me],” he said. “We’ve been through so many ups and downs, to be excited when we have an opportunity to get called in by the Redskins, it can be a little dangerous emotionally sometimes if you don’t make it. So she’s been a rock steady.”

More Redskins coverage:

Redskins’ Trent Williams and Ryan Kerrigan selected to 2019 Pro Bowl

Adrian Peterson says ex-teammate Brett Favre motivated him to play ‘as long as I felt I could’