

Gonzaga will host the 26th Purple Puck tournament over Christmas break. (Lorna Basse)

For most people, the holiday season is a time to recharge and visit family and friends. But for ice hockey families in the Washington area, it often means an abundance of tournaments and alumni games.

Gonzaga is hosting its Purple Puck tournament for the 26th year, and the field includes local schools such as DeMatha, O’Connell, Robinson and Langley. The tournament also provides a chance for schools to challenge themselves against outside competition, and this year’s event features the Hun School from New Jersey and Loyola Academy and St. Ignatius of Illinois.

Washington-Lee Coach Matt Seney said that even though his team isn’t participating in a tournament this year, some of his players might play over the break with their club teams. “We explored doing a tournament, but what we had issues with is most of our players play on travel clubs and they have tournaments over the break,” he said.

In lieu of a tournament, Washington-Lee hosts an alumni game, which is a common practice among area schools. But for the kids who don’t play on a club team, or those who don’t wish to participate, having the time to take a break and prepare for the back half of the season can be beneficial.

“I fully encourage the kids to enjoy the holidays with their family and friends and to take a mental break from the game for a little bit, so they come back refreshed and energized for the final half of the season,” Seney said.

Here are the latest Top 10 rankings:

1. Georgetown Prep (5-0) Last ranked: 1

The Little Hoyas' Christmas break is free of tournaments. Their next game is against Churchill in a rematch of a game won by Georgetown Prep earlier this month.

2. DeMatha (7-2-1) LR: 2

The Stags scored wins over Calvert Hall and Landon before preparing to take part in the Purple Puck tournament over the holidays.

3. Chantilly (6-0) LR: 5

With four goals from Owen Morgan, the Chargers took down Yorktown for sole possession of first place in the NVSHL Norris Division.

4. Yorktown (5-1) LR: 4

Goals from Joe Ramos, Rickey McGolerick and Jeremy Marino weren’t enough in a loss to Chantilly.

5. Washington-Lee (5-1) LR: 3

The Generals dropped their final game before the holiday break to W.T. Woodson, 4-3. They’ll take on West Potomac after the break.

6. Marriotts Ridge (4-1-0) LR: 6

The Mustangs thumped Mount Hebron, 10-1, with scoring from seven different players.

7. Glenelg (3-0) LR: 7

The Gladiators took down Mount Hebron with a hat trick from Carson Stickley. They’ll face Marriotts Ridge Friday.

8. Gonzaga (5-2-1) LR: 8

Kurt Bruun and Farrell Dinn notched hat tricks against St. Albans. The Eagles will host the 26th annual Purple Puck tournament during the holiday break.

9. T.C. Williams (6-2) LR: NR

The Titans sit atop the CSHL North standings after rattling off four consecutive wins.

10. O’Connell (5-3) LR: NR

The Knights earned wins against Gonzaga and Calvert Hall before they take on Yorktown in the Battle of Arlington on Friday night.

Dropped out: Landon, Churchill

Bubble: Bishop Ireton, Churchill, Wootton