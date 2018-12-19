

Michael Locksley didn’t have much time to assemble a recruiting class once he became Maryland’s head football coach, so a quiet start to the early signing period was expected. Locksley managed on Wednesday to pick up a few new players and also signed some who had committed under the former staff.

But while many top programs sign a significant portion of their recruits during this three-day early signing period, which was instituted last year, the Terrapins have so far announced just six players for their class of 2019.

Isaiah Hazel, a four-star wide receiver from Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.), and Mason Lunsford, a three-star offensive lineman from Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), both received offers from Locksley and signed on Wednesday. Hazel stands as Maryland’s only four-star player out of 11 who are either verbally committed or have signed.

Players have until Friday to sign letters-of-intent, or can wait until the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 6, a date that will be a bigger point of emphasis for Locksley and his staff giving the timing of their hires.

Maryland’s one surprise Wednesday came with Malik Jackson’s decision to play for the Terps. Jackson, a three-star tight end from Meade High, had previously committed to Connecticut. Jackson is the highest-ranked tight end in Maryland, according to 247 Sports.

The Terps also signed wide receiver Dino Tomlin, the son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, as well as defensive backs Deonte Banks and Lavonte Gater. All three committed prior to Locksley’s arrival.

Five of the six signees are from the DMV area. But Tomlin, the lone out-of-state signee, also has ties to the program since his uncle, Ed Tomlin, played for the Terps.

Late last week, Locksley returned to Alabama to fulfill his duties as offensive coordinator while the Crimson Tide prepares for the College Football Playoff. Even when he was in College Park for about a week, he had to work toward building a staff and meet individually with all current players, in addition to his recruiting efforts.

The university confirmed Tuesday evening that former North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis and former Rutgers cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson are on staff at Maryland, but the athletic department has yet to officially announce the hires. Both have been recruiting for Maryland, and Lunsford posted a picture with Papuchis when he committed. Elijah Brooks, the former head coach at Washington area high school power DeMatha, confirmed last week that he had also joined the staff.

When Locksley became Maryland’s head football coach on Dec. 4, he inherited a 2019 signing class ranked last in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports, after recruiting had mostly stagnated during a chaotic 2018 season.

Controversy enveloped the football program in the wake of the June death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the ensuing reports of an abusive culture that festered under DJ Durkin, the coach at the time. The university placed Durkin on administrative leave on Aug. 11 and reinstated him on Oct. 30. He was fired the next day following public outcry. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada led the team through the season, but the future of the staff remained uncertain.

Maryland’s signees:

— Deonte Banks, three-star cornerback from Edgewood High School (Edgewood, Md.)

— Lavonte Gater, three-star athlete from Ballou High School (Washington, D.C.)

— Isaiah Hazel, four-star wide receiver from Wise High School (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

— Malik Jackson, three-star tight end from Meade High School (Fort Meade, Md.)

— Mason Lunsford, three-star offensive lineman from Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

— Dino Tomlin, three-star wide receiver from Shady Side Academy (Pittsburgh)

