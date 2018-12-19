

Ryan Kerrigan, above, and Trent Williams will once again represent the Redskins in the Pro Bowl. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Redskins tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan have been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

The selections did not come as a surprise, even though neither player was as dominant as they have been in the past. Williams, who missed three games with a thumb injury, has seven penalties this season, which is more than double his combined total the previous two years and the most since he was called for 10 penalties in 2014. After a slow start, Kerrigan has 5½ sacks in the last five games and has 11 overall sacks.

Williams’s selection is his seventh straight, while Kerrigan was chosen for a third consecutive time and fourth in his career. Kerrigan will represent Washington as a starter on the NFC team; Williams will serve as a reserve.

[Redskins safety Montae Nicholson arrested and charged with assault]

Six other Washington players were named alternates and could play in the Jan. 27 game in Orlando if players drop out with injuries or are playing in the Super Bowl: punter Tress Way, kicker Dustin Hopkins, running back Adrian Peterson, tight end Jordan Reed, cornerback Josh Norman and safety D.J. Swearinger.

Way and Swearinger are probably the team’s biggest Pro Bowl omissions. Way, who has not had a touchback all season, lost out to Seattle rookie Michael Dickson who is averaging a league-leading 48.9 yards per punt. Swearinger started strong with four interceptions in Washington’s first seven games but has not has as big an impact in recent weeks as the team’s defense has struggled.

The teams were chosen by a mix of fans, players and coaches votes.

