The Virginia Tech football team added 19 players at the start of the early signing period, Coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday, with the Hokies addressing several positions of need on a youthful defense plagued by inexperience and injury throughout the season.

Four of the commits among the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the ACC are defensive linemen, including DaShawn Crawford, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound junior college transfer. Also signed is three-star cornerback Brion Murray, a junior college transfer who reportedly had been considering Texas Tech as well.

“The couple of junior college kids we signed, we vet through a process pretty heavily,” Fuente said. “We’re trying to look for the right type of guys that fit us. Obviously our defensive line depth, particularly at defensive tackle, was an issue, and we felt like we needed to do a good job of coming through those potential prospects.”

Crawford and Murray are set to report to Virginia Tech in January and compete for spots in the regular rotation.

[Maryland football plays catch-up during signing period, but Locksley is confident]

Other players Fuente indicated he expects to enroll early are wide receiver Elijah Bowick; offensive lineman Jesse Hanson; and defensive backs Ny’Quee Hawkins and J.R. Walker.

On offense, the Hokies landed two four-star wide receivers in Jaden Payoute and Tayvion Robinson to join an already young unit. No seniors are among the Hokies' top five leading receivers this season.

“I’m pleased with that group,” Fuente said of the wide receiver signings. “I’m excited for them to get here and get to work. We have to continue to create some competition in that room, and I think these guys are going to do that.”

Two area players also signed with the Virginia Tech: Potomac Falls linebacker Dean Ferguson and Freedom defensive lineman Josh Fuga.

Fuente indicated he doesn’t expect to add more players by February’s national signing day.

Virginia Tech (6-6) will complete its season Dec. 31 in the Military Bowl in Annapolis against Cincinnati. The Hokies will be playing in their 26th consecutive bowl game, the longest active streak in major college football.

“I’m excited to get them here,” Fuente said of his class of early signees. “We’ve been developing these relationships with these kids for a long time. We may not know everything about them, but we know a lot about them, and we’ve been with them for a long time.

“To finally have them signed and make it become official and let me get to talk about them and really focus on the next step is the fun part of the job.

Virginia Tech early signees:

Amare Barno, LB, 6-6, 225, Blythewood, S.C., Butler CC/Westwood HS.

Elijah Bowick, WR, 6-1, 212, Charlotte, Myers Park.

DaShawn Crawford, DL, 6-0, 274, Bay Springs, Miss., Jones County JC/Bay Springs.

Dean Ferguson, LB, 6-2, 199, Sterling, Potomac Falls.

Josh Fuga, DL, 6-2, 303, Woodbridge, Freedom.

Nick Gallo, TE, 6-4, 230, Richboro, Pa., Council Rock South.

Tahj Gary, RB, 5-8, 219, Atlanta, Woodward Academy.

Jesse Hanson, OL, 6-5, 295, Blue Ridge, Va., Lord Botetourt.

Ny’Quee Hawkins, DB, 6-0, 172, Orange, N.J., Orange.

Bryan Hudson, OL, 6-4, 298, Georgetown, Ky., Scott County.

Mario Kendricks, DL, 6-0, 275, Kissimmee, FLa., Osceola.

Keshawn King, RB, 5-11, 177, Orange Park, Fla, Oakleaf.

Brion Murray, DB, 5-10, 174, Milford, Del., Coffeyville CC/Milford.

Jaden Payoute, WR, 6-1, 189, Chesterfield, Va., L.C. Bird.

Jacoby Pinckney, WR, 6-1, 200, Spartansburg, S.C., Dorman.

Noreil Pollard, DL, 6-0, 246, Apopka, Fla., Wekiva.

Will Pritchard, OL, 6-2, 281, Moseley, Va., Manchester.

Tayvion Robinson, WR, 5-10, 180, Virginia Beach, Cox.

J.R. Walker, DB, 6-0, 199, Clayton, N.C., Clayton.

