

Springbrook wrestlers at the Aberdeen Golden Eagles Duals. (Courtesy photo/Springbrook Wrestling)

Heading into the holiday break, the D.C. area’s wrestling teams have had time to assess their strengths and weaknesses. In the case of Springbrook High School, Coach Rob Whittles attributes his team’s early success to his wrestlers' strong work ethic.

“We’re scoring a lot of points, we have like 15 [technical] falls for the year as a team,” Whittles said. “Guys are looking to get in their shots really quick, everybody’s hustling.”

The Blue Devils are currently undefeated this season and have an impressive 62-12 record over the past three years. For Whittles, the focus shifts to identifying specific areas that each of his wrestlers can improve upon before competition season truly begins.

“Just trying to eliminate any weaknesses and keep getting better at their strengths,” Whittles said. “In January we’ll start to get a lot more individualized and attack what each kid is doing.”

Several teams in the top 10 had practice weeks ahead of the upcoming Beast of the East Tournament. The annual showcase event offers a chance for the top teams in the area to size up local opponents.

1. Damascus (3-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin’ Hornets had five pins in their 56-12 win over Clarksburg.

Up next: Warrior Duals, Dec. 21-22

2. Huntingtown (3-0) LR: 2

The Hurricanes remain undefeated, but will be tested by a formidable Damascus team at the Warrior Duals.

Up next: Warrior Duals, Dec. 21-22

3. Robinson (0-0) LR: 3

The Rams competed at the Cavalier Classic at Woodson last Saturday.

Up next: Beast of the East Tournament, Dec. 22-23

4. Battlefield (0-0) LR: 4

The Bobcats did not compete this week.

Up next: Dec. 22-23, Beast of the East Tournament

5. Glenelg (10-0) LR: 5

Last weekend, Glenelg swept through a seven team field during the Bauerlein Duals.

Up next: Thursday vs. Century, 5:30 p.m.

6. St. John’s (10-2) LR: 7

The Cadets fell to two tough out of state opponents in New Jersey.

Up next: Beast of the East Tournament, Dec. 22-23

7. Landon (2-0) LR: 8

Axel Giron (126) was among the Bears’ nine victors against Bishop Ireton in their 49-27 win.

Up next: Beast of the East Tournament, Dec. 22-23.

8. Spalding (2-0) LR: 9

Spalding had eight pins in its decisive 63-2 victory over Arundel.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Boys’ Latin School and Archbishop Curley, 4 p.m.

9. Springbrook (10-0) LR: 10

Springbrook’s undefeated dual-match streak continued after dropping Wheaton 61-12.

Up next: Wednesday at Richard Montgomery, 6:15 p.m.

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (12-3) LR: Not Ranked

Rodney Jefferson (132) was an individual champion for the Knights at the St. Mary’s Ryken Invitational.

Up next: Beast of the East Tournament, Dec. 22-23

Dropped out: Westfield

On the bubble: Leonardtown, Gonzaga