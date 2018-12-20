

A challenging season comes down to the wire for Bill Belichick. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

It can be easy to forget that the New England Patriots have a 9-5 record and are almost assured of making the playoffs once again. Especially when a former player is describing their plight as “blood in the water” for opponents and a former opponent says their star tight end is “a shell of himself.”

“There is some blood in the water. They’re wounded right now,” Troy Brown, the team’s former wide receiver, told “Boston Sports Tonight” earlier this week, citing New England’s anomalous two-game losing streak. “This team hasn’t lost two straight in December since ’02, so that’s a long time for a team to be that consistent late in the year. You usually see this team not making the mistakes they’ve made the last couple of weeks. They’re [usually] hitting their stride right about now and getting ready for that playoff push. And you just don’t feel it, you don’t see it.

“I’m pretty sure most of those teams out there now that are probably going to be competing in the playoffs are smelling some blood in the water,” Brown said. “It’s not gushing out right now, but it’s a little paper cut.”

Of not insignificant concern is the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski. He was unable to prevent the game-winning Miami Miracle two weeks ago and caught only two passes for 21 yards (and no touchdowns) during last week’s loss in Pittsburgh. (The week before, though, Gronkowski had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.)

“Remember when Bill [Belichick] tried to trade Gronk to Detroit this past offseason? He knew that Gronk was a shell of himself,” tweeted Damien Woody, the former Patriots, Lions and Jets player who is now an ESPN analyst. Woody pointed out that Belichick has a history of trading players when he suspects they’re beginning to decline; “Bill likes to get rid of guys early [rather] than late,” said Woody. “He sees him a lot more than any of us so Bill clearly knew what’s up.”

[The Patriots' dynasty is fading, but they might have one more Super Bowl run left in them]

Injuries have taken a toll on Gronkowski, who pondered retirement after the Super Bowl and said he’d quit rather than play with anyone other than Tom Brady. This year, he’s had back and ankle issues but has played in 11 games. His 658 receiving yards rank sixth among NFL tight ends.

Another concern for the Patriots heading into the final two regular season games is the possibility of playing divisional-round and championship games on the road. They’re 3-5 away from Gillette Stadium — the first time they’ve lost five on the road since they went 2-6 in the 2009 season — and have never gotten to a Super Bowl in eight tries without getting a first-round bye. (Only two of those chances, however, came this century.)

“If you’re going to go to the casino and bet, then you’re going to bet what you’ve seen so far. And what you’ve seen so far is a team that can’t perform on the road,” Brown said. “It’s a different makeup. You watch these guys at home when they play — the amount of energy they bring to those games when they play at home, high-fiving, jumping up and down, chest bumping. And then when you go on the road, you see none of that.”

Tedy Bruschi, the team’s former linebacker, sounded a similar alarm on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” show. “Over the course of the season, I wouldn’t call the Pats mentally weak,” he said, “but these road issues can be a season killer.”

Sometimes not even a future Hall of Famer can coach the team back on track.

From Belichick's A Football Life: This is basically how the 2018 Pats are playing. pic.twitter.com/rTesbcAXNa — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) December 17, 2018

“It just comes down to the personality of the players,” Brown said. “That’s the bottom line. If they can’t fix that themselves, it’s nothing you can coach into them. It’s like Belichick said [in 2009]. He can’t get them to play [the way] he wanted them to play in 2009; he probably can’t do it now. So it just comes down to the players they have on the roster, and those guys wanting and figuring out how to get it done.”

Belichick told WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” show that this season “is a lot different than 2009.” Because this is Belichick, he also said he was focused on Sunday’s home game against Buffalo.

The Patriots currently hold the third seed in the AFC, but could move up to the second seed — which would carry that all-important first-round bye — if they win both of their final two games and if the Texans lose at least one game. Houston plays the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday and hosts the Jaguars in their finale. The Patriots host the Jets in their finale.

Read more from The Post:

Tom Wilson won the fight; the Penguins won this round of the war with the Capitals

After 14 years, two combat zones and a hat trick, a mission to find a beloved Nats cap

Warning: You might be disgusted by Patrick Mahomes’s new ketchup ad

Olympic swimming gold medalist Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain