

D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola, seen here against Portland's Diego Chara in August at Audi Field, has played in 17 U.S. matches. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

D.C. United’s Paul Arriola and Russell Canouse were among 27 MLS players named to the U.S. national soccer team roster for Gregg Berhalter’s first training camp as head coach.

Others with local ties include Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen (University of Maryland), Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (Georgetown) and Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse, a graduate of Bethesda’s Walter Johnson High School.

Players will report to Chula Vista, Calif., on Jan. 6 ahead of friendlies against Panama on Jan. 27 in Glendale, Ariz., and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 in San Jose, Calif. One additional player, either a central midfielder or winger, will be added to the roster soon.

Arriola, 23, has played 17 times and scored twice since debuting in May 2016. Canouse, 23, was in camp for the first time last winter but did not play in any matches.

D.C. teammate Bill Hamid, one of MLS’s top goalkeepers, seemed like a natural pick for this camp. However, he was not selected. Instead, Berhalter chose Steffen, who this month was purchased by Manchester City, effective in July; Toronto’s Alex Bono; New York City FC’s Sean Johnson; and Los Angeles FC’s Tyler Miller.

Berhalter said Hamid had a good year with United and “will remain in consideration.”

The annual winter camp does not fall during an official FIFA competition window, ruling out most European- and Mexican-based candidates. Scandinavian clubs are off in January, but the initial U.S. list does not include prospects such as Danish-based Jonathan Amon and Emmanuel Sabbi and Swedish-based Romain Gall.

In Gall’s case, Berhalter said, Malmo’s preparations for UEFA Europa League action in February precluded his release. “We completely understand,” Berhalter said.

Berhalter, who this month accepted the job after five years with the Columbus Crew, invited seven players to their first senior camp and 12 overall who have never appeared in a senior match.

The roster averages 24 1/2 years and 10 international games. The most experienced players are Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (142 matches), Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes (40) and Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23).

Bradley’s best days are behind him, but “this is an opportunity for Michael to show his value to the group” in terms of experience and leadership, Berhalter said.

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan, the most experienced keeper in the U.S. pool, was left out. Berhalter said Atlanta players, such as Guzan and midfielder Darlington Nagbe, need rest after the MLS Cup run.

Berhalter has been traveling throughout Europe to watch matches and visit players, including U.S. star Christian Pulisic at Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund. Pulisic is not starting regularly but remains a key figure for both his club and national team.

“We had a good meeting,” the coach said. “It was the first time I really sat down and talked to him and heard his feelings on soccer and his ideas about the game. A very productive conversation. He is doing a fantastic job at Dortmund. At the moment, it hasn’t been going the best for him. That’s when guys really can show their qualities, how they endure through times like this.”

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew).

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).