

Titans running back Derrick Henry has posted 408 combined yards the last two weeks. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports)

Ryan Kerrigan was getting in a weight-room session recently when the conversation turned to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The Alabama players in the room — there are eight on the Washington Redskins roster — know all about the former Heisman Trophy winner and gave the 6-foot-4, 259-pound outside linebacker a visual: Look in the mirror.

“He’s a monster, man,” Kerrigan said. “Some of the Alabama guys were like, ‘Yeah, it’s like you, but maybe even a little bigger running the football.’ I’m like, ‘Man, that’s a big running back.’

“He’s playing at a really high level . . . He’s not just a big guy, he can break off the long runs. He’ll be a tough matchup.”

The Redskins find themselves in need of a win this Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, and given their offensive struggles in recent weeks following injuries to their top two quarterbacks, it will be incumbent upon the defense to keep the Titans from scoring. That will almost certainly start with keeping Tennessee’s 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back in check.

Henry has been an absolute savage on the field the last two games, as he posted a career-high 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. The 2016 second-round pick followed that up with the second-highest output of his career with 170 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants last week.

He had a Marshawn Lynch-type highlight during a 99-yard run against the Jaguars in which he straight-armed, bullied and ran away from several defenders.

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel was asked what they’ve been feeding the running back recently.

“I don’t know, that’s the secret, I guess,” Vrabel deadpanned. “I mean, I think that he’s continued to practice and develop and run with some confidence. I think we’ve done a decent job blocking for him. I think that any time you break off runs like that, there’s good blocking, there’s not penetration at the line of scrimmage, the receivers are getting on the secondary guys that are in support.

"Then ultimately, those backs or those receivers to break long ones, they have to do something on their own. They have to break a tackle or they have to make somebody miss.”

Henry had a bit of a slow start to his career with 490 rushing yards as a rookie and 744 his second year. He now sits at 882 rushing yards with a career-high 11 touchdowns in year three, thanks in big part to those 408 combined yards in the last eight quarters. Vrabel said Henry’s confidence is soaring and that “it would be hard not to.”

“But we understand and we try to explain to him every week that every week’s a challenge,” Vrabel added. “You have to prove it in this league every week as a coach and as a player.”

Still, there’s clearly been a change in terms of output. Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky believes Henry’s vision has improved as far as seeing the holes and hitting them hard. He’s emphasizing that defenders need to swarm to the ball, get multiple bodies around Henry and “don’t assume that he’s down.”

Adrian Peterson has appreciated the physicality of Henry’s game since he was at Alabama, and the mix of agility, as a runner with those same attributes. The future Hall of Famer said running backs can get in a zone, as Henry has definitely been the last two weeks.

Whereas the sheer physical stature of Henry grabs most eyes before he even touches the ball, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has been impressed by the entire operation of the Titans' run game.

The Redskins were one of the best run-stopping teams in the league early in the season before falling off during the 1-5 stretch. Things improved last week against the Jaguars and will have to hold up again as the team clings to a slim shot at the playoffs.

“He’s got an excellent offensive line playing for him, their scheme is very sound,” Gruden said. “Then, you’ve got a hat on a hat and he’s running through tackles in the hole and then making big plays because of that. Then, they have the threat of Marcus [Mariota] being a threat with his legs also, so you really can’t all dive into — 'Hey, let’s just stop Henry” because then Marcus gets out of the pocket and they do their bootlegs and the tight end leaks and all that crazy stuff and it’s very difficult.

"So, you have to stay home and when you stay home and he gets to the second level, that’s when he’s the most dangerous. Then when he falls forward, he gets four yards, because he’s 6-4. Very good weapon to have, very good offensive line and they’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

