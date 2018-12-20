

Trevor Ariza scored 15 points but hit just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON — Trevor Ariza wasn’t in a nostalgic mood.

The Houston Rockets, the team he played for over the last four seasons, viewed his Wednesday night appearance with the Washington Wizards as a chance to celebrate. Fans gave him a loud ovation during starters’ introductions and the franchise honored him with a tribute video during the first timeout. However, following the Wizards’ 136-118 loss when asked about the moment, Ariza was succinct.

“It was nice,” he said.

Ariza saved his words and insight for what was truly on his mind. After only two games into his return to the Wizards, Ariza can detect the team’s problems.

“Aww man, personally I just feel like we have to do a better job of giving multiple effort,” Ariza said. “Basketball is a game of mistakes and we know that we can make mistakes, but things that you can’t do is lack effort. We lack effort. A lot."

For the second straight game, the Wizards (12-20) were ineffective defensively from the three-point arc. It happened in small increments during Ariza’s debut when the Atlanta Hawks made 3 of 4 three-pointers while separating themselves in the fourth quarter. By Wednesday night, the Rockets drowned Washington under a torrent of 26 three-pointers, the most made during a game in league history. The previous mark of 25 was set by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Hawks on March 3, 2017.

Wednesday might have represented a new low, but the Wizards have been dragging near the bottom of three-point defense all season.

Entering the matchup against Houston, another team averse to defense, Washington ranked 27th overall in defending the arc (36.7 percent). On Nov. 26, the Wizards allowed 48 attempts to the Rockets and a few days earlier, allowed the Toronto Raptors to connect on 17 threes. Both were season highs until the Rockets got another crack at Washington and obliterated the arc.

While James Harden made several long-range shots that would rightfully frustrate any defender — one of his six threes came in front of 6-foot-11 center Thomas Bryant, who obeyed every rule of good defense and still couldn’t stop it — the Wizards also surrendered in effort on other attempts. When the Wizards still faced a reasonable deficit at 104-94, reserve Danuel House Jr. made an open three in which the closest defender, John Wall, still had a foot in the paint. Later as Michael Carter-Williams wound up for the history-making triple in the final seconds, Tomas Satoransky stopped short of closing out on the shooter.

“Just extra effort, man,” Bradley Beal said. “Gotta be committed to doing it.”

With Ariza back in the lineup, the Wizards should also commit to following the leader. Early in the game, Ariza took turns defending Harden and point guard Chris Paul. He jumped passing lanes, but his actions didn’t endanger the team concepts. He finished with three steals and has nine through two games.

“I don’t think it’s hard to integrate somebody like him with his defensive presence,” Jeff Green said. “We just have to be more aware. But we love the aggression. I love the aggression. When he does something like that, I mean, that’s what the team is for. It’s for us to help each other and be there for each other. If he sees something in which he can gamble to take that risk. If there’s a miss, we have to be there to protect him. I don’t think there’s any problem with what he does and how he plays. I personally love the way he plays. His aggression on the ball and how he plays.

“I think we have to learn from that and appreciate something like that,” Green said.

In other words, the Wizards need to learn to give better effort.