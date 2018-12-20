

Josh Gordon found success with the Patriots. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Josh Gordon, the troubled wide receiver who appeared to find solid footing and success in New England this season, is leaving the Patriots, writing on social media that he recently “felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally.” Gordon, according to an NFL Network report, is facing another suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement in the NFL under its substance abuse policy.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” Gordon tweeted. “I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.

“I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support,” he wrote. “I want to thank my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path getting back to 100%.”

The Patriots said they support Gordon “in his continued efforts to focus on his health,” adding in a statement that “his attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect.”

Gordon, 27, missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of suspensions related to substance abuse before being reinstated during the 2017 season.

“[E]veryone — including Josh’s teammates and coaches, the Browns' ownership and organization, the Program professionals and all of us at the league office — want him to have every opportunity to resume his career and to be successful in the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said when Gordon was reinstated. “Whether that happens, however, at the end of the day will depend on Josh. His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh.”

['Blood in the water': Former players worry about the wounded and vulnerable Patriots]

Gordon now appears likely to be remembered as a case of unrealized potential. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the NFL’s 2012 supplemental draft, having starred at Baylor in 2010 before being suspended from the team for off-field issues and transferring to Utah. As a second-year pro in 2013, he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, which projected to 1,881 receiving yards over a 16-game season — a figure that would have been the second-best single-season total in NFL history. But he was suspended repeatedly under the league’s substance abuse policy and, before this fall, had played in only 10 regular season NFL games since his breakout season in 2013. He returned to the Browns for all of one game in September, reportedly showing up late to the team’s facility with a hamstring injury that, according to reports, was suffered at a promotional event.

With Cleveland’s patience finally exhausted, the Browns traded the receiver to New England on Sept. 17 for a conditional fifth-round pick. He played in 11 games with the Patriots and had 40 catches for a team-high 720 yards and three touchdowns. But he had just one catch for 19 yards in last week’s loss to the Steelers, four days before he announced his latest break from football.

