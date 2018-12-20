An emergency responder expressed frustration with a lack of urgency during the treatment of Maryland football player Jordan McNair after the May workout in which he suffered fatal heatstroke, according to video released Thursday by the university.

Several video files from campus security cameras and body cameras worn by emergency responders were released to news outlets, including The Washington Post, on Thursday in response to public records requests. The school had initially declined requests to release video of the incident pending completion of the investigation.

Body camera footage shows emergency responders arriving at Gossett Team House shortly after 6 p.m. on May 29, and walking through building’s hallways to the medical and training facilities. Significant portions of the video were redacted, citing medical privacy, and McNair himself never appears.

At 6:10 p.m., a university police officer said in apparent reference to paramedics on the scene, “They’re moving so f------ slow, it’s p------ me off.”

Earlier in the footage, the police officer had also showed frustration with the lack of urgency while she waited for paramedics at the elevator inside Gossett, the football team’s headquarters that adjoins the practice field where the workout occurred.

An independent investigation released in September found that Maryland’s training staff failed to properly diagnose and treat McNair’s heatstroke. According to that report, the 19-year-old offensive lineman began suffering cramps and exhaustion at 4:53 p.m., but he wasn’t taken from the field until 5:22 p.m. The first ambulance arrived at 6:03 p.m., and McNair arrived at the hospital at 6:36 p.m. McNair died on June 13.

Medical experts have said that patients have a 100 percent survivability rate when heatstroke is treated promptly and the body temperature is lowered within 30 minutes. According to hospital records, McNair’s temperature reached 107 degrees and wasn’t lowered to 102 until 7:20 p.m.

Surveillance video from the football facility shows players and staff members walking into the building after the workout, as well as the arrival and departure of an ambulance.

“Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair’s family, friends and teammates,” the university said in a statement on Thursday following the release of the videos. It noted in the statement that the footage was provided to the McNair family to review.

