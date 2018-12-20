

Anibal Sanchez is joining the Nationals on a contract for two years and $19 million with a club option for 2021. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals agreed to a deal Thursday evening with right-handed starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Sanchez’s contract is for two years and $19 million with a club option for 2021, giving Washington another veteran arm in a rotation that was thinned of its depth when Tanner Roark was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds last week.

Sanchez was one of the Nationals' initial targets after trading Roark, as conversations with Sanchez’s representatives spilled into this week, leading to a deal with the 34-year-old, who finished 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA with the Atlanta Braves last season. Sanchez, who has split much of his career between the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers, finished with a career-low 2.57 ERA in 2013 and was fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting at the end of that season. But he turned into an inconsistent back-of-the rotation in the ensuing years, up until he revived his career with the Braves in 2018.

He was particularly tough on the Nationals this past season, posting a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings against them. That only continued his career success against Washington and inside Nationals Park. In 25 starts against the Nationals, Sanchez has a 10-1 record with a 2.08 ERA. In 10 starts in what will now be his home stadium, he has a 4-1 record with 2.11 ERA. He will join Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, signed earlier this offseason, as the set parts of the Nationals' starting staff.

Once Washington traded Roark to the Reds last week, it became clear the team needed at least one more proven arm to fill out its rotation for 2019. It was also clear that the most logical options would both be better than Roark and come at a lower cost. Roark is expected to make around $10 million in his final year of arbitration this coming season. He has been a durable depth starter for the Nationals since 2014 and led the National League with 15 losses last season, which included a miserable first half and month-long stretch of dominance for the 32-year-old right-hander. The Nationals considered Sanchez and lefty Wade Miley to replace Roark, and were also linked to 33-year-old Mike Fiers.

That led to Sanchez and a hope that he is the pitcher of last season, not the one who stumbled through the three prior years. The average annual value of his contract is $9.5 million, so he should be slightly cheaper than Roark. And if he performs like he did with the Braves, he could be more effective than Roark, too. The biggest worry could be Sanchez’s reliability versus Roark’s, as Sanchez has made an average 23 starts across the last five seasons and Roark topped 30 starts in four of those.

The final question, as far as the Washington rotation goes, is what the team will do with the fifth spot. The Nationals still have around $15 million to spend before they reach the luxury tax threshold, and a full-time second baseman seems to be the only major item left on their shopping list. The Sanchez agreement is the eighth significant move of their offseason, as they had already made two moves to improve the bullpen, acquired two proven catchers, signed Corbin, traded Roark to give themselves additional financial flexibility, and brought back first baseman Matt Adams this past weekend. Pursuing another solidified starter is certainly not out of the question.

But Washington also has internal options that include Joe Ross, Erick Fedde and Henderson Alvarez, the former all-star who the team signed to a minor-league deal in late November. Ross made three starts at the end of last season after returning from a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery, and could have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training. Fedde, 25, the organization’s top pitching prospect at the start of 2018, was slowed by injuries last year and could also get his chance. Alvarez, 28, is in a similar situation of having to prove himself after a handful of injury-rattled seasons.

However that competition shakes out — whether it includes those three names or more — that player will join an improved rotation that, on Thursday, welcomed a pitcher whose upside is a strong selling point.

