The decision may have belonged to Cooper Dawson, but he let his friend, Kingsley Feinman, own the moment.

Dawson, a highly recruited football player at South Carolina’s Hanahan High School, used the news conference at which he announced his college choice Wednesday to send an important and heartwarming message through Feinman, who has cerebral palsy and was seated right next to him.

“He taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude,” Dawson said in setting the scene for his announcement. “If he can come around every day with this big old smile on, I can do it just the same."

The two were seated at a table in the school auditorium with caps from Clemson, Syracuse and Central Florida placed before them. Dawson whispered his final choice to Feinman, who announced, “He’s going to Syracuse.”

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018

The two have been friends since Dawson was a high school freshman, as their social media presence shows.

“I saw him wheeling through the hallways and he always had on a big smile, so I figured I’d go introduce myself,” Dawson told the Associated Press. “My junior year last year he always hung out with the football players and talked to us, but we ragged on him because he never came to a football game.

“We finally talked him into coming to one this year. Unfortunately, I tore my ACL [last summer during football camp] and I wasn’t able to play. I wheeled him around the football field and showed him the student section, and when all the football players ran out, I put him at the entrance so they could all give him high-fives as they ran past.”

Kinglsey insisted we make him a Twitter, so hit him up with some follows and some love🤟🏼 @FeinmanKingsley pic.twitter.com/tAAiYbXw5z — Cooper Dawson (@Cooper15Dawson) June 12, 2018

Feinman is a paraplegic who uses a feeding tube and has an in-home aide to help him dress, eat and use the bathroom, according to The Post and Courier. Last summer, Feinman’s mother asked Dawson if he’d be willing to be one of her son’s aides and Feinman became a friend as well as an inspiration to Dawson as he recovered from the injury that took away his senior season. “My only disability was not being able to walk because of a torn ligament,” Dawson said. “If Kingsley can have cerebral palsy and go around and have a positive attitude with everything he does, then I should be able to do the same.”

As Dawson, a 6-5, 250-pound lineman, was weighing offers from Syracuse, Clemson, UCLA, Army, Central Florida and Tulane, Feinman got involved when coaches would make their telephone spiels. “Over the summer when I was hanging out with him, whenever a coach would call me I’d put him on the phone,” Dawson said, “and let him talk just so he could feel like he was part of the process.”

Congratulations to Cooper Dawson for signing his letter of intent to play football at Syracuse University! Congratulations and Go Hawks!@Cooper15Dawson @GanttRob @hawksofhanahan @MrCoachMorb pic.twitter.com/3SMHc5dFVs — GoHanahanHawks! (@HawksEyeViewHHS) December 19, 2018

