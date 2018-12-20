

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson (18) is questionable to play Saturday with a lower back injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins could be significantly shorthanded in the passing game when they face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, after wide receivers Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris and tight end Vernon Davis were listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, and tight end Jordan Reed was ruled out.

Doctson was a surprise addition to the injury list Thursday with a lower back issue that Coach Jay Gruden said flared up after Wednesday’s practice. He was in treatment all day Thursday and did not practice.

Davis also showed up on the list for the first time this week, and is in the concussion protocol. He was evaluated during last week’s 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for a concussion twice and was cleared both times, but he began to show symptoms Wednesday. That would leave the offense to start its third-string tight end, Jeremy Sprinkle, with Reed out for the second consecutive week with foot and ankle injuries. Matt Flanagan, who played his first game of the season last week, would back Sprinkle up.

Harris also began to show concussion symptoms midweek and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Quarterback Colt McCoy was the only other player officially ruled out, as he continues to recover from a broken fibula suffered Dec. 3 against the Eagles.

Reserve offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee), linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), guard Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), offensive tackle Austin Howard (hip) and defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis (shin) and Tim Settle (pectoral) were all listed as questionable. Anderson and Bergstrom both missed last week’s game.

Nsekhe has started at guard the last two games, but did not practice all week. Bergstrom, Zac Kerin, Howard and Luke Bowanko are all in the mix, Gruden said, and newcomer Kyle Fuller could be active as a backup.

The Titans have ruled out linebackers Brian Orakpo (elbow) and Sharif Finch (shoulder), tight end Cole Wick (shoulder) and running back David Fluellen (knee). Receiver Tajae Sharpe (ankle) did not practice all week and is listed as questionable.

