

There will be even more at stake for the Washington Redskins special teams in the final two games. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have little margin for error, with two games remaining and a slim shot a making the postseason. That is especially true for Washington’s special teams units, which have performed well this season but get fewer opportunities to make plays — or make up for mistakes — than the offense or defense.

The Redskins sit at 7-7 with two games remaining at Tennessee on Saturday and home against the Eagles (7-7) in the regular-season finale. Philadelphia and Washington are the first two teams currently out of the NFC playoff bracket.

Given that the Redskins are also playing with their fourth quarterback of the season in Josh Johnson and injuries all over the offense, they know that a missed kick or blown punt coverage could wind up being the difference between earning a wild-card berth or missing the postseason.

“One hundred percent, we’re going to be grinding out some games these last couple of weeks,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “There’s no question about it. We’re not going to be in the luxury of being up 41-0 or anything like that, so special teams will play huge.”

[Redskins put Montae Nicholson on reserve list after assault charge, likely ending his season]

The team needs to look no further than last week’s 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as an example. Tress Way had a punt partially blocked by Lerentee McCray in the second quarter and the kick traveled just 30 yards. Jacksonville took over on the Washington 46-yard line and eventually kicked a 33-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

Then, right before halftime, Dede Westbrook capitalized on blown coverages by the Redskins and returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown with four seconds remaining in the quarter to take a 10-3 lead. All of the Jaguars' 13 points came off special teams.

Dustin Hopkins won the game with a 36-yard field goal as time expired with a long snapper, Andrew East, who was signed the day before the game.

“Those plays are going to be huge moving forward,” Gruden said. “We have to make those type of plays, we have to make splash plays on special teams for us to have a chance.”

The Redskins have been pretty strong, for the most part, in those phases in 2018. Hopkins is tied with the eighth-highest field goal percentage (88) among kickers with at least 20 attempts. Punter Tress Way is arguably the team’s MVP this season and has a league-high 39 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, with zero touchbacks.

Analytics website Football Outsiders ranks the Redskins eighth in the league in a metric that takes every special teams phase into account.

The talk throughout the locker room has been about picking up the level of play through these last two games, but specialists approach things a bit differently.

[Colt McCoy says he is still hopeful about playing in the Redskins’ finale versus the Eagles]

“Tress said this to me once, these other guys, they’re out there playing football as far as contacting and doing a bunch of things,” Hopkins said. “We’re out there playing golf. Basically keeping a level mind-set, a level head, a level energy. Just trying to focus on our craft. . . . To me, if I’m focusing on my cues or my mental keys that I feel like have helped make me successful already, I’m cool with that. I’m not trying to add anything else to the mix, positive or negative or manufacture some extra energy because they’re close games.”

Such is life as a kicker or punter, but there is a more physical aspect for the coverage players. Three Redskins tripped over each other during the 74-yard touchdown and opened space for Westbrook. Running back Chris Thompson said he calls the approach “controlled aggression.”

"I don’t think it’s as much of a mental game of, “Oh, I’m going to try harder than I normally do,” Hopkins said. “Especially not for me as an individual. And I don’t think for guys in the room, they’re trying hard already in coverage and a lot of different things.

"If anything, you have to give yourself some reminders during the game, and I’m thinking from their perspective, of fundamental football as far as, ‘okay, I’m not going to chase the same color jersey down the field. I’m not going to end up with the wrong shoulder leverage on a punt coverage because I know that every yard counts when games are so close and every game matters.’”

