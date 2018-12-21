

Washington Capitals' Andre Burakovsky, of Austria plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay Laprete/AP)

Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky has been a healthy scratch at least once in each of the past four seasons. The latest stint lasted longer, four games and nearly two weeks, and it brought with it some trade speculation as other teams inquired about his availability. Burakovsky has historically responded well to being pulled out of the lineup, typically scoring in his first game back or shortly after. Considering that and his looming contract situation — he’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of this season — perhaps the stakes have never been higher for him to get his play back on track.

“When you sit out, you’re just really hungry to get back in,” Burakovsky said. “You’re really excited and do all of the things that it takes to get back in because you don’t want to be back out again. I’m just excited to play, and hopefully I’ll keep going down the same path as I think I’ve been doing.”

Burakovsky will be back in the lineup on Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres, and he’ll skate on a third line beside center Lars Eller and Brett Connolly, a trio that’s had chemistry in the past. Coach Todd Reirden also inserted Chandler Stephenson back on the fourth line; wingers Dmitrij Jaskin and Travis Boyd will be out. As the Capitals have won 13 of their past 16 games, Reirden has had the “good problem” of a difficult choice whom to scratch on any given night, and against the Sabres, he prioritized the penalty kill — Stephenson logs more than two minutes of shorthanded ice time per game — while also wanting some quickness at even strength.

“The speed element for me without Stephenson and Burakovsky in there against [Pittsburgh last game], I felt there was a little bit of a lack of speed from our group,” Reirden said. “I’m looking to get some more speed back into our lineup, especially with back-to-back games. It’s a good opportunity for [Burakovsky] to get back to work. . . . He understands what the foundation of his game needs to look like. There’s a few key points that coincide with that, and he’s gotta take advantage of this opportunity and help our team have success.”

Burakovsky has five goals and three assists in 29 games this season, and while his scoring is down compared to other seasons, he’d been encouraged with facets of his overall game before getting yanked out of the lineup. Injury-shortened campaigns the past two years have contributed to his production steadily declining, but he’s averaged .28 points per game this season, well down from his career-low of .42 points per game as a rookie four years ago. Burakovsky has had some prolonged slumps in the past, but he’s also been known to get hot down the stretch, flashing the skill that made him the organization’s first-round pick in 2013.

Burakovsky had scored two goals in the five games before he’d been a scratch, and he’d even played two of those on a top line with center Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin. The Capitals felt he didn’t take enough advantage of that opportunity, and now that he’s getting another one, they’re hopeful he can find some consistency and production.

“I just want to keep going, going like I’ve been doing,” Burakovsky said. “Maybe be a little bit more creative and go to the net hard and just do all of the things that coaches expect me to do.”