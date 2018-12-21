

The Pittsburgh Steelers saved their season with their triumph Sunday over the New England Patriots.

Or at least that was how it felt at the time.

In truth, that salvation potentially comes with an expiration date, perhaps lasting as little as a week or two. That is the unsettled position into which the Steelers, who resembled an almost-certain playoff team before a three-game losing streak that preceded their victory over the Patriots, have played themselves.

Super Bowl contender? Perhaps. Playoff non-participant? Maybe. It all remains possible for the Steelers entering their final two regular season games, beginning Sunday at New Orleans.

“We like to believe that we are the common denominator in all stories involving us,” Coach Mike Tomlin said after last Sunday’s win. “And it was less about the opponent and more about particularly how we have played of late in terms of having an opportunity to finish games. So I think the significant element is not about who we play. It’s about us overcoming the things that have been issues for us in recent weeks.”

The Steelers (8-5-1) lead the AFC North. But the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) are on their heels as Baltimore prepares for a Saturday night clash against the Chargers in Los Angeles. And if the Steelers end up being passed by the Ravens in the division, they would have to vie with a pair of 8-6 teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, for the AFC’s second and final wild-card spot.

The Steelers can play with anyone in the AFC. Their victories over the Patriots and Ravens, and their narrow losses to the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, demonstrate that. But they also can lose to anyone, as defeats to the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders during their three-game skid showed.

“There were some decisions that needed to be made, some guys: Are we gonna step up and play?” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last Sunday. “Are we going to come together as a team? Are we going to kind of divide each other? What’s gonna happen? Who knows? This was gonna be a great challenge for us, at home against a team that is always one of the best. And so I thought guys answered the bell today.”

Indeed, the Steelers played Sunday like a team with great possibilities. Their defense held the Patriots to a touchdown and made the plays down the stretch necessary to preserve the 17-10 win. Roethlisberger threw two interceptions but also had two touchdown passes, one of them to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Fill-in tailback Jaylen Samuels ran for 142 yards while starting in place of the injured James Conner.



The Steelers were creative and versatile. At times, they lined up and ran over the New England defense with Samuels. At other times, they utilized five wide receivers to spread the field and create matchup issues.

“It was a good game for us on offense,” Roethlisberger said. “We didn’t put up the points we wanted to. ... But it felt like we were out there doing some really good things. ... There was a lot of kind of ad-libbing out there in terms of putting guys in spots. There were things that we don’t even have formations for. When we were going five wides, I was kind of like, ‘You go there. You go there. And you run this.’ ”

But the Steelers have been wildly inconsistent in a season in which little has gone as planned. Roethlisberger has played reasonably well, throwing for 30 touchdowns and nearly 4,500 yards but also tossing 15 interceptions. Brown has matched his career high with 13 touchdown catches, and second-year wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has continued his rapid ascent to stardom by topping 1,200 receiving yards. Conner was selected to the Pro Bowl after taking over as the Steelers’ primary runner when Le’Veon Bell opted to sit out the entire season in his contract stare-down with the team. Second-year linebacker T.J. Watt has become a pass-rushing standout on defense.

Those are the positives. The negatives are that, with Bell absent and Conner now sidelined by a sprained ankle, the Steelers rank 30th in the league in rushing offense. While they rank in the NFL’s top 10 in total defense and rushing defense, they’re a more modest 15th in scoring defense. Defensive players lamented their inability to close games during the losing streak. There have been kicking misadventures with Chris Boswell, although he connected on a key field goal late in the game against the Patriots after an earlier miss.

It’s unlikely that anything will come easily Sunday for the Steelers, as the Saints seek to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a victory. The Steelers close the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. They can only hope there will be bigger games to come after that.

Which version of the Steelers will show up from this point onward? Even they don’t seem to know.