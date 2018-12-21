

Buddy Hield (24) said that the Kings' awareness of his actual age was "the only thing that matters." (AP Photo/LM Otero)

What a difference a year makes — especially when it comes as a surprise to almost everyone.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield said Wednesday that he recently turned 26, which may come as news to the NBA, which lists him as being 25. Having been born and raised in the Bahamas before attending a prep school in Kansas and playing college ball at the University of Oklahoma, Hield said the documents he brought with him have always shown that he was born in 1992, and that any official discrepancy was the “fault” of the league.

“I came over with a passport,” Hield said (via NBC Sports Bay Area). “My passport has 1992 on it. My driver’s license has 1992 on it. I just think people got their information from Wikipedia or wherever, and they just went with it. They just got it wrong.”

Hield said he thought Oklahoma had his age correct when he was enjoying a standout career with the Sooners. The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, he was widely thought to be 22 at the time, already fairly old for such a high draft selection by today’s standards, when in fact he was 23.

“That’s their fault, not my fault,” Hield said of the NBA’s inaccurate listing of his age. “The first time I saw it on Wikipedia, my mom said, ‘Why do they have your age wrong?’ I said, ‘I have no idea.’ ”

Hield claimed that he gave Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic, who run the Kings' front office and landed him in a trade with the Pelicans in February 2017, his passport and that they were aware of his age. “That’s the only thing that matters,” he said.

Hield was listed as being born in ‘93 on the King’s’ media guide coming into this season, too... did they know or not? I am fascinated by this. pic.twitter.com/LsOozD19ZA — Boys & Gurleys In America (@CTowersCBS) December 21, 2018

Divac confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area that Sacramento had Hield’s birth year as 1992, but as of this writing, it was still listed as 1993 on the NBA’s website and that of the Kings themselves. The fact that the third-year player is older than most people thought might become a factor in future contract negotiations, but he downplayed the significance of the revelation.

“It might look good for me on my side for me looking younger, but it doesn’t matter,” Hield said. “I’m still going to be me out there on the court. I’m still going to be in shape, no matter what.”

After a slow start to his NBA career, Hield has blossomed in Sacramento, following a trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans. He has sharply increased his scoring average this season to a team-leading 19.9 per game, and his efficiency has improved in most major categories.

Read more from The Post:

Beware of the supermax: The NBA has become a club with an overcrowded VIP section

It didn’t take long for Trevor Ariza to pinpoint the Wizards’ most troubling issue: ‘We lack effort’

There’s no need to be cynical just because LeBron was mic’ed while giving his son a pep talk

Hall of Fame trash talk: Ben Roethlisberger dissed by Saints’ Cameron Jordan ahead of matchup