

Greg Malinowski, a transfer from William & Mary, scored 11 points in 15 minutes in the second half of a win over Appalachian State. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The last eight years of Greg Malinowski’s basketball career have taught the Georgetown wing perhaps one thing above all else: patience.

The senior from Chantilly, Va., went to two high schools and transferred from William & Mary after three years of college to finally find the right basketball fit at Georgetown. All that time spent transitioning and adjusting — plus the year at Georgetown he spent on the bench under NCAA transfer rules — have made Malinowski calm. Even if Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing sometimes doesn’t play him for an entire half.

“I’ve always just tried to stay ready, whether it’s at William & Mary or here,” Malinowski said Tuesday, after he provided Georgetown with an 11-point lift in 15 minutes off the bench in the second half of an 83-73 win against Appalachian State.

“You never know who’s going to be playing and we have such a deep roster, I could play a lot in the second half or not a lot in the second half . . . I was just trying to be ready. Coach told me to be ready at halftime, so I was locked in and ready to go.”

Attitudes like Malinowski’s are welcome among the Hoyas' roster, as nine of Ewing’s 11 active players are seeing significant minutes. Malinowski averages 13.4 minutes per game; only two players, senior swingman Kaleb Johnson and freshman forward Grayson Carter, play less.

Ewing has not settled on a regular playing rotation entering Saturday’s noon matchup against Arkansas-Little Rock (5-7), the penultimate nonconference game before Georgetown (8-3) starts Big East play on Jan. 2 at Butler. The second-year coach has often said that the depth he feels he has makes him confident enough to throw out different combinations of players.

Hoyas players are used to the shifting lineups by now; it’s been that way all year in games and in practice, where players are in constant competition.

“Me and Jamorko go at it every day, and I know it's the same of Jahvon and Mac or Jagan and James, and the bigs as well,” Malinowski said, rattling off the names of Jamorko Pickett, Jahvon Blair, Mac McClung and Jagan Mosely. “Everybody's going at it 110 percent every practice — games are easy, when it comes to conditioning. We really push ourselves in practice.”

On Tuesday, with the Hoyas down one in the first half, Ewing put starting point guard James Akinjo on the floor with four backups in Blair, Mosely, freshman Josh LeBlanc and Carter, the freshman who had previously seen just five minutes of playing time this year.

When asked after the game about his rotations, Ewing said he’s comfortable playing whoever is doing well in the moment.

“We definitely do have a deep team, and on any given night somebody else is going to shine and somebody else is going to play,” Ewing said last week after a loss to Southern Methodist. “I don’t go into a game with preconceived notions — he’s going to play, he’s going to play, he’s going to play this many minutes — I just base it on how they’re playing. If they’re playing well, they’ll play, if they’re not, then somebody else is going to have that opportunity.”

Of all the players Georgetown cycles through on a game-to-game basis, Malinowski is worth noting.

The fifth-year averages 5.6 points in his limited minutes but is efficient off the bench, shooting 53.1 percent from the floor overall and 47.8 percent on three-pointers.

He’s capable of going off when the Hoyas need him — he made all three of his three-point attempts and scored 11 points in 14 minutes in a loss at Syracuse — and primarily because of his accuracy from deep, Malinowski can be a momentum changer. It was his three-pointer late in a back-and-forth game at Illinois early in the season that let Georgetown take the lead for good.

After spending a year trying to find his place among Ewing’s Hoyas, Malinowski feels he’s finally carved himself a niche.

“I think I got too eager coming in, and wanting to play — I did play my freshman year at William & Mary, but I wanted to play all the time and score all the time. It's a process, you have to trust your teammates, and that's something I've grown to know,” Malinowski said.

“It was definitely tough. It’s something I’ve been trying to work on a lot this year, is just controlling what I can control. I think I’ve done a good job of that.”

