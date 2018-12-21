

The Redskins need quarterback Josh Johnson to make big plays both throwing and running. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

After ending their four-game losing streak last weekend in Jacksonville, the Redskins need yet another victory on Saturday at Tennessee, to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. This week, they face a stronger opponent in the Titans, who have a strong defense and running back Derrick Henry, who has suddenly become unstoppable.

Don’t turn the ball over

When Alex Smith was quarterback, the Redskins ran out to a 6-3 start partly because Smith did not make careless passes and Washington had a turnover margin of +11. Last week, Josh Johnson was not intercepted once and the Redskins won. He has to be as accurate against the Titans, who have allowed only nine points in their past two games.

[Josh Johnson, now on his 12th team, has Redskins believing: ‘What do we really have to lose?’]

Johnson has shown he can give his playmakers a chance to succeed. But Tennessee has a crushing defense. The Redskins won’t get many chances to score; he can’t give the Titans good field position with mistakes.

Stop Derrick Henry

The Titans running back had not dominated for much of the season, but in the last two weeks he has exploded for 408 rushing yards and six touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, he is hard to tackle and until last Sunday the Redskins run defense had been porous of late.

Washington will have to get back to the all-out pursuit to the ball carrier that made it so effective earlier in the year, back when it held top running backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley to less than 40 yards each.

Run Adrian Peterson

With all their injuries, especially at quarterback and on the offensive line, the Redskins have not been able to run Adrian Peterson the way they did earlier in the season when at least 90 yards from him meant a guaranteed victory. The Titans don’t give up many rushing yards but neither do the Jaguars and Peterson churned through them on the final drive last week to set up the game-winning field goal.

Have Josh Johnson take chances

In his first start since 2011, Johnson tried to get passes to his receivers in trying situations — none more notable than the ball he threw to Jamison Crowder that Crowder tipped in the air and caught for a huge first down that set up a game-tying touchdown.

He has talked a lot about wanting to give his teammates chances to make big plays. He has shown he can be an elusive runner. The Redskins will need him to elude the Titans pass rush and run for first downs like he did last week.

Win the field position game

The Redskins relied on an old formula to win in Jacksonville last week: Play good defense, move the ball enough to let punter Tress Way pin the other team deep in its own zone. Until Henry started to break free, the Titans were playing a similar kind of game. If Washington can contain him and Way continues to punt the way he has (without a touchback all season) the Redskins have a chance at the upset victory.

