

Four fans will live on this billboard in San Jose during the College Football Playoff. (ESPN)

Of all the things Nancy Volland learned while studying at Clemson, among the most important was her love of college football. So when her own two daughters grew to be college-aged, she advised they could go to school wherever they wanted, as long as it had a major college football team.

That way, she told them, they’d have something to follow the rest of their lives, something to draw them back to their college days. And if their alma maters ever played for a spot in the national championship game, perhaps they could enter a contest to live atop a billboard in San Jose in order to watch that game.

As the College Football Playoff approaches, Volland and fans representing Alabama, Notre Dame and Oklahoma will mount such a sign, which sits atop a building 45 feet in the air, eight miles from the site of the national championship game.

“I really don’t know what to expect,” she said in a phone interview. “I just think it’s a unique opportunity. Whatever comes up, we’ll deal with it and have a lot of fun.”

The four fans will convene on a platform built onto the billboard on Dec. 27, two days before the national semifinals — Clemson faces Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl and Alabama draws Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.

The fans will watch the games on a 75-inch television built into the billboard, with the fans representing the two winning teams living on the platform until Jan. 7, 2019, the day of the national championship game, when they’ll come back down to earth to watch the contest at Levi Stadium in nearby Santa Clara, Calif.

ESPN will provide each fan a private tent, a one-inch sleeping pad, a sleeping bag, a camping chair and meals. And then the two winning fans will stay there. For a week. (Don’t worry, there are bathrooms and showers available off premises.) They’ll also have contests throughout the week to compete for cash and team prizes.

The losing two fans go home and must watch the championship game like mere mortals, with the constant reminder that their teams are not playing for a national title.

“I’ll be sleeping on a one-inch foam pad, but I don’t care,” Oklahoma fan Ruben Hunter said in a phone interview. “The national championship will be there forever. I can fix my back later.”



(courtesy of ESPN)

ESPN solicited one-minute videos from fans whose team qualified for the College Football Playoff, asking them to describe their favorite college football memory. After a round of interviews and background checks, the network was left, much like the playoff selection committee, with four clear candidates.

“This was a really huge team effort rallying around our tag line and this ethos that guides us, and that’s ‘Who’s In?’” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN’s vice president of marketing, alluding to the commercials for the event with Imagine Dragons thumping in the background. “It’s not just the teams that are in. The fans are in, too.”

Hunter is bringing with him to the billboard years of camping experience. As a child, his father, who spent his career in the military, would take him camping and shooting over the weekends — and after Oklahoma football games on Saturdays.

He learned from that experience to always show up prepared, and is spending the days leading up to the Orange Bowl memorizing statistics and lines of trash talk, he said. The Sooners are 3-1 all-time against the Crimson Tide, including the 2014 Sugar Bowl, which Hunter played in as a walk-on. (Hunter played linebacker and was on special teams.)

“Everyone thought we were going to lose and we went out and beat them,” he said. “It was the most glorious moment of my life. I can’t wait to be the underdog and do it again.”

Alabama is favored this year by two touchdowns.

Volland is coming to the billboard with a good-luck charm that’s worked wonders in recent years. During every Clemson game, she bombards guests with orange food: candy corn, Cheez-Its and orange slices. If things aren’t going the Tigers' way, everyone around her must partake.

When Clemson struggled, albeit briefly, against North Carolina State in October, she passed the food up and down her row at Clemson Memorial Stadium, imploring total strangers to have a nosh. The Tigers turned in a 41-7 win.

And if things still aren’t going well, she forces guests to switch seats. “You have to find the lucky chair to help your team,” she said.

Fair warning: On a billboard, there aren’t so many places to sit.

