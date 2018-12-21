

Urban Meyer has gone 82-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (Aj Mast/AP)

Urban Meyer said Thursday that his immediate post-retirement plan consisted of teaching a course at Ohio State on “character and leadership.” That prompted a near-unanimous reaction from the Internet, which could be described thusly: Wait, what?

It would seem that more than a few online observers think that Meyer could stand to learn a few things about those qualities, rather than teach them. That likely has something to do with the circumstances of what would turn into Meyer’s final season of a seven-year run at the helm of the Buckeyes' program, one that he has led to great success, including a national championship, following a stint at Florida that produced two national titles.

The season began with Meyer on a three-game suspension, after OSU officials determined that, over a period of several years, he mishandled accusations of domestic abuse lodged by the wife of a longtime assistant, Zach Smith. As the story came to light, Meyer admitted that he wasn’t fully forthcoming to the media or the university about the extent of his knowledge of the situation, and he was alleged to have deleted years of text messages off his phone during the scandal.

Meyer also acknowledged that Smith’s status as the grandson of legendary Buckeyes coach Earle Bruce, a mentor to Meyer, played a role in his treatment of the assistant. An independent investigation ordered by the school’s board of trustees concluded in August that the coach’s “handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of … all on the football staff.”

Meyer, who has battled health issues, announced earlier this month that he would step down at the end of this season and turn the OSU program over to an assistant, Ryan Day. On Thursday, after leading his final on-campus practice before the Buckeyes eventually head to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl, Meyer said he was looking forward to the “next chapter.”

“I’m going to teach at the Fisher School of Business” at Ohio State, he told Columbus TV station WBNS. Asked what he’d be teaching, Meyer replied, “Character and leadership,” adding that he would share duties with Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, a military veteran who is now a senior lecturer at the business school.

It wasn’t long before that news started spreading, leading to all sorts of snarky and/or incredulous responses. Here is a sampling:

😂😂😂 — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) December 21, 2018

It wasn’t just Meyer’s handling of the accusations against Smith that caused some of the reaction. Some also pointed to the lack of upstanding character exhibited by many of his players, going back to when Meyer coached at Florida, where at least 25 Gators were arrested or charged with a crime under his watch.

“Teaching leadership and character has been part of his job description for the last 20 years, he just chose not to do it,” ESPN’s Katie Nolan said of Meyer.

The course taught by Meyer will convene three times a week during the spring semester and can be attended by up to 198 students, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

“Urban Meyer brings extensive leadership experience and a unique perspective to students seeking to engage with top leaders,” the Fisher College of Business said in a statement. “The course will leverage Coach Meyer’s professional insights, challenges and successes, as well as the military experiences of co-instructor Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, to help inform students as they develop their individual leadership styles.”

